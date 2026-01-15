Rich Sparkle (ANPA.US) Shockingly Announces: Gathering Global Top Stars Khaby Lame and Crazy Little Brother Yang to Launch a New Era of Capitalization for 700 Million Fans

Building a Super Commercial Entity of “US Stock Platform + Top Global IP + Chinese E-commerce Industrialization”

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — US-listed company Rich Sparkle Holdings (Ticker: ANPA.US, hereinafter referred to as “the Company” or “Rich Sparkle”) officially announced today the acquisition of Step Distinctive Limited, the core operating company of top global content creator Khaby Lame (known externally as “無語哥“).

This strategic layout not only incorporates this global phenomenal influencer into the Company’s portfolio, but we are also honored to announce that the leading enterprise in China’s live-streaming e-commerce sector—安徽小黑羊網絡科技有限公司 (the core affiliated company of “瘋狂小楊哥“, belonging to the 三隻羊 group system)—will officially become our strategic shareholder and core operating partner.

Through this transaction, Rich Sparkle will build a super traffic matrix covering nearly 800 million fans worldwide, marking a new milestone for top global influencer IPs officially entering capital market operations.

Strong Alliance: Mastering the Global Traffic Code

The Company deeply understands the immense value of traffic assets. As the TikTok creator with the highest number of followers globally, Khaby Lame has broken language and cultural barriers with his iconic “無語” gesture, accumulating a total fan matrix of 360 million across the entire web.

At the same time, the Company’s strategic partner—the institution led by “瘋狂小楊哥“—possesses incomparable e-commerce monetization capabilities. Its matrix includes nearly 20 influencers with tens of millions of followers, such as 卓士琳, 陳意禮, 嘴哥, etc., as well as over 10,000 content distributors, with a total fan base across the web approaching 400 million.

Rich Sparkle believes: “This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model. We will perfectly combine Khaby Lame‘s global influence with the ‘industrialized e-commerce operational capabilities’ validated by the 小楊哥 team in the Chinese market. This combination of ‘US-listed company platform + top global content IP + ultimate supply chain’ will create unprecedented value for shareholders.”

Strategic Deployment: Full-Link Exclusive Operation and Global Expansion

According to the agreement, within the next 36 months, the Company, in collaboration with the 三隻羊 system, will hold the full-link exclusive commercial operation rights for Khaby Lame on a global scale. Our strategic priorities are as follows:

Full-Process E-commerce Operations Management: The 三隻羊 system will serve as the sole e-commerce monetization operator, fully taking over Khaby Lame‘s content planning, traffic placement, TikTok Shop store operations, and supply chain fulfillment. Deep Cultivation of Key Markets: We will prioritize layouts in the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia markets. Targeting the consumption power and logistics costs of different regions, we have established independent pricing and profit accounting mechanisms to ensure the efficient operation of the business model. Supply Chain Going Global: Relying on the powerful supply chain capabilities of our partners, we will promote the deep coupling of “Chinese Manufacturing × Global Traffic,” covering product selection, quality inspection, cross-border logistics, and after-sales service, dedicated to enhancing the cross-border fulfillment experience.

Brand Upgrading and Outlook

In the future, Rich Sparkle will unify the coordination of advertising collaborations with international brands and luxury brands, and plans to develop high-premium co-branded IP product lines (such as beauty, fragrance, and apparel).

Leveraging Khaby Lame‘s global appeal, 三隻羊‘s refined operational capabilities, and Rich Sparkle‘s capital operation advantages as a US-listed company, we will build a sustainable, high-growth global content e-commerce ecosystem. We look forward to validating the long-term value of this business model with impressive operational data in future financial reports.