Tam Jai International’s Pioneering Surplus Pork Belly Upcycling Project Sweeps Multiple Sustainability and PR Awards

First F&B Group with Social Impact Quantified under Nan Fung Group’s Net Positive Lease

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tam Jai International Co. Limited (“TJI” or the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that its pioneering surplus pork belly upcycling project has won multiple prestigious sustainability and public relations (“PR“) awards in recognition of its outstanding strategy, green innovation and social impact on the community. Most recently, the initiative was honoured with the Merit Award in the Public Relations Campaign – Corporate Sustainability category at The 6th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2025.

This latest accolade adds to an impressive roster of industry recognition for the project, including the UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong 2025 – Project Award and Silver Awards for both Best PR Campaign – ESG and Best PR Campaign – Public Awareness at the Marketing Interactive PR Awards 2025.

First F&B Group with Social Impact Quantified under Nan Fung Group’s Net Positive Lease

Beyond garnering industry-wide accolades, the upcycling project marks the first initiative by a food and beverage (“F&B“) company under Nan Fung Group’s tenant-landlord engagement programme, Net Positive Lease (“NPL“), to undergo comprehensive impact measurement by SEWIT Consultancy — a member of Nan Fung Group. This process enables a systematic and quantitative evaluation of social impact and provides actionable insights for continuous improvement.

TJI fostered a unique cross-sector collaboration in this project by engaging Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (“IVE“) students in food technology research and development, and Hong Kong Design Institute (“HKDI“) students in the product’s advertising creative and packaging design, while involving trainees from the New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (“NLPRA“) in the production process.

According to the measurement data, the project achieved a Social Return on Investment (SROI) of 1:2.03x, generating HK$2.03 in social value for every HK$1 invested. Notably, 100% of the participating trainees in mental recovery reported increased confidence in securing future employment, while the NGO partner recognises the programme as a highly replicable income model for corporate partnerships. In addition, 78% of participating tertiary students reported increased knowledge in their respective fields, and an average of 56% expressed greater confidence in future employability, driven by the exposure to real-world business cases that enabled them to practise their knowledge and build up their portfolios under the guidance of TJI mentors.

The impact was further amplified through a series of upcycling workshops, co-facilitated by the trainees, which engaged over 300 participants, including TJI’s employees, business partners, and community members. These sessions successfully raised awareness of food waste upcycling, with 91% of participants reporting improved knowledge. The project also resulted in elevated recognition of TJI’s sustainability efforts, with 77% of the public and 83% of students expressing greater awareness of the Group’s work in social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, “Guided by our ESG pillars of ‘Nourishing Communities’, ‘Uplifting People’ and ‘Preserving Nature’, we have harnessed our innovative spirit to transform a food waste challenge into opportunities for green innovation and enduring social impact through this project. By integrating educational, rehabilitative, and community-engagement elements, it delivers holistic benefits across multiple dimensions. We are honoured that its exceptional performance in advancing sustainability has been recognised with multiple distinguished awards and underpinned by robust, quantifiable impact measurement. Building on this success, we look forward to further advancing our ESG efforts and inspiring broader positive change across the community.”

Ms Vanessa Cheung, Managing Director of Nan Fung Group, said, “Nan Fung Group has always been committed to empowering our tenants to make informed decisions, providing bespoke tools needed to effectively capture and validate their social impact. Our partnership with Tam Jai International brings together two innovative initiatives—our Net Positive Lease and TJI’s upcycling project—demonstrating how robust impact measurement can highlight tangible, positive outcomes. This is only the beginning of a blossoming partnership: we congratulate TJI on these well-deserved recognitions and look forward to continuing our shared journey of generating impactful, lasting positive change.”



Mr Daren Lau, Chairman and CEO of TJI, receives the Public Relations Campaign Award – Corporate Sustainability at The 6th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2025.



TJI’s surplus pork belly upcycling project is honoured with the Project Award at the UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong 2025.



TJI invites celebrity Sarah Song and a group of families to participate in an Earth Hour upcycling workshop as part of its green promotion efforts.

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 240 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Malaysia, with plans to enter the Philippines. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group’s portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe.

About Nan Fung Group

Nan Fung Group is one of the largest privately held conglomerates in Hong Kong with global interests in real estate development and investment, which holds a well-diversified and substantial financial investment portfolio. The Group was founded in 1954 and has a track record spanning more than 60 years with over 170 projects including residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The Group also strategically focuses on first-tier cities in Chinese Mainland and recognises attractive opportunities for development and investment overseas, including New York, Boston and London.

About SEWIT Consultancy

SEWIT Consultancy, a member of Nan Fung Group, transforms business, tenant, and community outcomes through expert measurement, strategy, and value creation. First built to drive net-positive change within Nan Fung, SEWIT Consultancy now empowers organisations of all sizes—tenants, partners, and external charitable organisations and NGOs—with data-driven solutions, tailored tools, and hands-on advisory. Meeting Hong Kong’s demand for transparent, actionable ESG leadership and shared value, SEWIT Consultancy helps clients capture and maximize social impact while simplifying measurement and avoiding unnecessary cost and complexity. By redefining how social value is delivered and reported, SEWIT Consultancy sets new standards for transparency, accountability, and meaningful impact—leading sustainability innovation across Hong Kong and beyond.

About Social Return on Investment

Social Return on Investment (SROl) is a framework for measuring and accounting for values created and destroyed by our actions and activities. SROl measures change in ways that are relevant to the people or organisations that experience or contribute to it. It tells the story of how change is being created by measuring social, environmental and economic outcomes and uses monetary values to represent them.

For Press Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited