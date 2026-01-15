(Strategic Expansion Positions YI TING as Resilient Supply Partner, Cutting Lead Times By

Up to 30% for Sustainable Filtration)

TAOYUAN, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trusted by world-renowned specialty coffee equipment innovators and Tier-1 roasters, YI TING Non-Woven, a leading Taiwanese manufacturer of engineered nonwoven materials, today announced a major capacity doubling to scale support for its rapidly growing client base across Europe and North America. This expansion leverages YI TING’s expertise in biodegradable PLA-blend materials and high-precision engineering to provide advanced solutions for the coffee, tea, and various industrial sectors. As a premier OEM/ODM partner, YI TING is now positioned to reduce development-to-mass-production lead times by up to 30% for Tier-1 global brands focused on supply chain resilience and ESG mandates.



YI TING Non-Woven Doubles Capacity for Sustainable Solutions, Strengthening Presence in Europe and North America

Global Demand Is Accelerating — YI TING Responds with Scalable, High-Reliability Production

Across the beverage and food industries, global brands are shifting toward sustainable materials and diversified manufacturing sources. YI TING’s expansion strengthens its role as a stable, high-trust production partner in a global landscape increasingly shaped by ESG mandates and supply-chain resilience strategies.

The capacity upgrade includes:

Increased monthly output across coffee and tea filtration materials.

Higher automation levels for consistent pore distribution and bonding strength.

Expanded clean-processing lines for food-contact applications.

Dedicated production slots for large international OEM programs.

Reduced development-to-mass-production lead times by up to 30%.

“The shift to high-performance, verifiable sustainable materials is no longer a trend—it’s an industry requirement,” said Kasley Lee, CEO of YI TING. “Global OEM clients are demanding transparency and functionality without compromise. Our focus is precisely on closing that gap, providing precision materials whether it’s the 40-micron filtration required for coffee or the certified biodegradability needed for advanced tea packaging.”

Engineering Stability-at-Scale: A Key Advantage for OEM Partners

The capacity expansion is anchored by YI TING’s proprietary Pure.F multi-layer nonwoven fabric platform. This engineering design ensures superior performance consistency, enabling the material to maintain a precisely consistent 40-micron cutoff point.

As a leading provider of nonwoven coffee filter solutions, YI TING’s expanded capabilities include:

Precision Geometry: High-performance materials optimized for both cone-shaped and V-shaped coffee filters .

High-performance materials optimized for both and . Specialized Functionality: Advanced options such as hydrophobic coffee filter grades, engineered for controlled fluid flow and aroma preservation.

Advanced options such as grades, engineered for controlled fluid flow and aroma preservation. Versatile Applications: YI TING’s high-precision nonwoven fabric for coffee filters demonstrates why our technology leads the industry; for more nonwoven fabric examples in technical filtration, please visit our product gallery .

This level of technical reliability is why YI TING remains the trusted production partner for premier specialty brands and global industry leaders across Japan and North America who demand uncompromising quality at scale.

Meeting Global ESG and Compliance Requirements

International beverage and food brands increasingly require suppliers with certified biodegradable material options, traceable raw materials, and food-safe, migration-tested substrates.

YI TING’s expansion incorporates equipment upgrades that reduce energy consumption and improve materials traceability, helping OEM partners meet tightening regulatory requirements in Europe, North America, and Japan. This commitment to sustainability is a key factor in strengthening long-term supply chain partnerships.

Beyond Coffee: Multi-Sector OEM Capabilities

YI TING’s expanded production lines support a wide range of fast-growing applications:

Tea & Food Packaging: Improved bonding strength and lower breakage rates help premium tea producers achieve stronger consumer retention and cleaner product presentation. YI TING offers options that support advanced packaging methods, including ultrasonic bonding, and certified biodegradable substrates. Our solutions include materials for heat sealable tea bags and are increasingly used in reusable spice bags for cooking applications. In a recent case study, an organic tea brand adopted YI TING’s PN33 nonwoven tea bag material and reported a significant reduction in breakage rates, leading to a 30% increase in customer repurchase rates.

Improved bonding strength and lower breakage rates help premium tea producers achieve stronger consumer retention and cleaner product presentation. offers options that support advanced packaging methods, including ultrasonic bonding, and certified biodegradable substrates. Our solutions include materials for and are increasingly used in applications. Agriculture: Lightweight, breathable nonwoven fabrics used for frost protection , pest control, and moisture management support more sustainable farming with reduced pesticide reliance.

Lightweight, breathable nonwoven fabrics used for , pest control, and moisture management support more sustainable farming with reduced pesticide reliance. Eco-Industrial & Medical: Marine oil-absorption bags, reusable mesh, and medical-grade substrates demonstrate YI TING’s ability to meet high safety and hygiene standards. Our multi-sector materials, including PP Spunbond nonwoven fabric , provide essential solutions for Medical & Hygiene sectors, ranging from protective surgical components to high-purity hygiene substrates.

Kasley Lee, CEO, added, “Our capacity doubling and strategic expansion into North America and Europe is more than just growth—it is our definitive commitment to becoming the most trusted, Asia-based supply chain alternative in sustainable filtration. We are ensuring that our global OEM partners can meet tightening regulatory and ESG demands without compromising on material precision, translating our environmental responsibility directly into a core competitive advantage.”

About YI TING

YI TING NON-WOVEN CO., LTD. is a leading Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and scalable OEM/ODM production of engineered nonwoven materials. Since its founding in 2015, YI TING leverages its proprietary Pure.F multi-layer nonwoven platform—a core strength—to provide high-precision filtration, protection, and packaging solutions across diverse sectors including food & beverage (coffee and tea filter media), agriculture, industrial, and medical applications. Driven by a commitment to sustainability and technical excellence, YI TING delivers materials that meet stringent global compliance standards (e.g., food-contact safety and biodegradability), and is established as the trusted partner for international brands seeking supply-chain resilience and innovation.

