YTL Cement’s CDL Academy and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Sign MoU to Advance Talent Development and Research Innovation in Sustainable Construction

(from left to right): Datuk Aziyah Mohamed, Co-chairman of CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd., Dato’ Sr. Mohd Zaid Zakaria, Chairman of CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd., Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry Bin Mohd Rahim, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and Associate Professor Ir. Dr. Noor Nabilah Sarbini, Director, Forensic Engineering Centre of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia during the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd. and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2026– CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd. (CDL Academy), the learning and development arm of YTL Cement Group, and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 9 January 2026 to strengthen collaboration in talent development, applied learning, and sustainable construction practices for Malaysia’s engineering sector.

The MoU was signed by UTM Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim and CDL Academy Chairman Dato’ Sr. Mohd Zaid Zakaria. It formalises the ongoing partnership between the two organisations and aims to provide students with industry exposure and practical experience, preparing them for careers in the construction sector.

Under the agreement, UTM and CDL Academy will pursue initiatives including professional training programmes, student internships, academic exchanges, workshops, seminars, and innovation projects in green building materials, advanced construction technologies, and cost management solutions.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is Malaysia’s premier university for engineering, science, and technology, committed to building partnerships that enrich research output and provide students with real-world learning opportunities. The collaboration with CDL Academy exemplifies UTM’s efforts to equip graduates with the skills and experience needed to contribute effectively to the nation’s development.

Since its inception in 2019, CDL Academy has delivered over 100 seminars and learning engagements, benefiting more than 10,000 participants across the construction and engineering ecosystem. The collaboration with UTM expands these efforts, supporting the development of industry-ready graduates and addressing emerging needs in sustainable construction and advanced building technologies.

The MoU will be in effect for three years, with opportunities for renewal. Coordinators from both parties will oversee programme development to ensure measurable outcomes for students, researchers, and the construction industry.

CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd. is the professional learning and development platform of the YTL Cement Group, established to support training and talent development within the construction industry. CDL Academy focuses on developing well-trained, industry-ready professionals through structured training and practical knowledge-sharing.

Beyond technical disciplines, CDL Academy serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration. It brings together practitioners, academics and universities, as well as industry leaders, industry associations and governing bodies through training programmes, seminars, workshops and strategic partnerships.

Through its commitment to quality education and best-practice sharing, CDL Academy aims to contribute to strengthening industry talent pipelines, supporting university–industry collaboration, and supporting the long-term advancement and sustainability of the construction ecosystem.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a premier public research university in Malaysia, specialising in engineering, science and technology. Located in Johor Bahru and with a campus in Kuala Lumpur, UTM is committed to producing globally competitive graduates and advancing cutting-edge research that addresses national and global challenges.