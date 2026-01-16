YIWU, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. On the afternoon of January 16, the award ceremony for the 2025 Yiwugo’s Top 10 Vendors Competition was successfully held at the Expo Center Hotel in Yiwu. Thousands of leading figures from diverse segments of the Yiwu market, together with representatives from industrial belts across the country, gathered to witness this landmark event.



Award Ceremony for 2025 Yiwugo’s Top 10 Vendors Competition Successfully Held

Over the past year, due to their deep engagement with Yiwugo and their exceptional capabilities, Yiwu Gemei Electric Appliance, Xuping Jewelry, Ufree Gangao Warwick, Kemei Electrical Equipment, Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Little Bee Towels, Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory, Jinhua Siji Lvkang Daily Necessities, Zhejiang Pujiang Pudong No.1 Lock Firm, and Yiwu Hanbang Daily Necessities Firm secured the title of “2025 Yiwugo’s Top 10 Vendors”.

As an annual gala and a vital barometer of the Yiwu market, the Yiwugo’s Top 10 Vendors Competition has been successfully held for 13 consecutive years. Over the past decade, Yiwugo has remained steadfast in its mission to identify and honor benchmark enterprises that spearhead industrial transformation. To date, these efforts have brought to prominence a group of high-quality enterprises distinguished by robust brand strength and an exceptional industry reputation.

In recent years, as Yiwugo’s brand visibility and market influence continue to increase, the Competition has drawn growing attention and active participation from merchants across the Yiwu market as well as industrial belts nationwide.

A review of previous Top 10 Vendors lists shows a mix of seasoned players and rising stars. This year is no exception: veterans such as Yiwu Gemei Electric Appliance, Xuping Jewelry, Kemei Electrical Equipment, Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory, and Yiwu Hanbang Daily Necessities Firm demonstrated sustained excellence, while the performances of newcomers like Ufree Gangao Warwick and Zhejiang Pujiang Pudong No.1 Lock Firm were particularly impressive.

“During this year’s Competition, many customers reached out to me after seeing the rankings to cheer me on.” Operating in District 2 of the Yiwu International Trade City, Ufree Gangao Warwick specializes in hairdressing scissors, high-speed hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, hot air brushes, and other beauty gadgets. Its products perform strongly across Europe, the US, South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, ranking among the top in their respective categories on cross-border e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Founded in 1995, Ufree Gangao Warwick has remained steadfast in its brand-led strategy, with its proprietary brands now registered in more than 100 countries. “We joined Yiwugo the moment it launched. Many customers have discovered our offline store through the platform, which has delivered tangible results in traffic generation, transaction conversion, and brand exposure,” said Lin Yuncun, head of Ufree Gangao Warwick. This year marks the company’s first debut on the Top 10 Vendors list, an achievement widely regarded as an endorsement from both the market and its customers. Ufree Gangao Warwick will cherish this achievement and use the momentum from the competition to further strengthen its brand influence, laying a solid foundation for advancing its global brand agency strategy in the year ahead.

Zhejiang Pujiang Pudong No.1 Lock Firm also made its first appearance on the list this year. A true “dark horse”, the company joined Yiwugo 14 years ago and, after years of steady development, secured an impressive ninth place in its debut ranking.

“We specialize in wire mesh products, including welded wire mesh and fencing systems. Our offerings perform well in regions with strong infrastructure demand, such as Africa and South America. Africa, in particular, has been a core market for us. Through years of focused efforts, our brand has established a solid level of recognition across West African countries,” said Guo Xiaolei, head of Zhejiang Pujiang Pudong No.1 Lock Firm. By taking part in the Top 10 Vendors Competition, the company hopes to leverage the event’s visibility and Yiwugo’s reach to introduce its own brand to a wider overseas audience, expand into new markets, and unlock fresh growth opportunities.

Whether established leaders or first-time entrants, these award-winning vendors not only stand out in sales performance but also set industry benchmarks in branding, digitization, and sustainable development. They embody robust growth momentum, outstanding innovation ability, and extensive market influence, collectively showcasing the resilience and dynamism of the Yiwu market.

Today, the wave of digital trade is rapidly reshaping the industry landscape. Deeply rooted in the market and keenly responsive to its evolution, Yiwugo has consistently positioned innovation and transformation at the heart of its development strategy. Last October, the platform officially launched its in-store live-streaming initiative. Designed to support vendors at various stages of growth, Yiwugo offers multi-channel account setup services—including WeChat Channels, Douyin, and TikTok—enabling vendors to tap into new global trade opportunities.

Going forward, Yiwugo will continue to strengthen innovation, push beyond service boundaries, and expand its business ecosystem. By empowering merchants to fully embrace new digital-trade models, the platform aims to foster faster, closer connections between buyers and sellers. With digital and intelligent technologies, Yiwugo will be able to promote deeper integration of online and offline commerce, accelerate market transformation, and boost industry-wide efficiency.