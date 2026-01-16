Best SEO Agency Perth: Pathfinder Marketing Claims Top APAC Honour at International Search Awards

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Perth-based digital marketing agency, Pathfinder Marketing , has won Best APAC SEO Campaign at the 2025 Global Search Awards.

The award-winning “From Side Hustle to Gift Hamper Powerhouse” campaign transformed Little Shop of Happiness from a struggling local business into a seven-figure ecommerce brand in 12 months, driven solely by organic search, which delivered a 12.75x ROI.

Starting as a side hustle with minimal online presence, Little Shop of Happiness scaled to a warehouse operation with a delivery fleet and a four-person team. Real business metrics underline the impact: 27% organic traffic growth in the first quarter and the company’s first seven-figure revenue year.

Rather than chasing keyword rankings, the campaign prioritised commercial outcomes. Pathfinder restructured the brand’s digital presence to capture demand across Australia’s gifting sector, expanding category pages from fewer than 10 to more than 20 targeted segments aligned to customer intent and geography.

“Modern SEO isn’t just about rankings, it’s about building scalable systems that drive genuine business transformation,” said Mitchell Kelly, co-founder of Pathfinder Marketing. “This campaign proved that when you combine data-driven strategy with AI-powered execution, you can achieve enterprise-level growth even with boutique budgets.”

Automation and AI accelerated execution without compromising quality. Custom integrations with Google Sheets and ChatGPT enabled rapid product categorisation and localised content at scale. “We used AI to automate time-intensive processes, freeing us to focus on high-level strategy. What’s typically a six-month campaign was executed in 12 weeks,” said SEO Team Lead Mauricio Talero.

International judges praised the campaign’s clear objectives, modest budget and outstanding results, highlighting innovations such as importing content from sister brands to build comprehensive product pages.

The win comes as search undergoes AI-driven change. Pathfinder recently launched its AI SEO sub-brand , positioning itself as Australia’s first dedicated AI search optimisation platform, underscoring the agency’s alignment with broader industry shifts.

For businesses weighing SEO investment, this case study offers a blueprint: strategic focus, efficient execution, and smart technology integration can deliver remarkable growth on limited budgets. The campaign achieves exceptional SEO results due to an intelligent strategy, not a massive spend.

About Pathfinder Marketing