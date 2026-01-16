BingX Becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP’s First-Ever Crypto Exchange Partner

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, marking BingX’s first motorsport collaboration and Scuderia Ferrari HP’s first-ever collaboration with a crypto exchange brand. This historic alliance brings together two global brands known for pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation.

Partnering with Scuderia Ferrari HP marks a defining milestone in BingX’s global expansion strategy. As one of the world’s most iconic motorsport teams, Scuderia Ferrari HP embodies precision, ambition, and continuous pursuit of excellence, values that mirror BingX’s vision as it continues to scale its platform and community. The collaboration solidifies BingX’s position as a top-of-mind brand in the crypto landscape and signals the company’s long-term commitment to world-class partnerships and innovation.

Daniel Lai, Chief Business Officer at BingX, commented: “This partnership is more than a landmark. Partnering with Scuderia Ferrari HP sets a new benchmark for BingX. Scuderia Ferrari HP’s discipline, precision, and relentless pursuit of excellence mirror the values we strive for as a global exchange. This partnership challenges us to elevate everything we build, every experience we deliver, and every user we serve around the world.”

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Scuderia Ferrari HP said: “We are pleased to welcome BingX as Scuderia Ferrari HP’s first crypto exchange partner. This collaboration reflects our willingness to embrace emerging technologies that align with our forward-looking philosophy. As we approach a new era in motorsport with the 2026 FIA regulations, this alliance demonstrates our readiness to explore cutting-edge innovation both on and off the track, while remaining true to our heritage of precision and pursuit of excellence. By selecting BingX as our first partner in the crypto exchange space, we recognize the transformative potential of this sector and the opportunity to connect with wider global audiences through new digital experiences.”

Over the coming years, fans can expect to engage with BingX across a variety of Scuderia Ferrari HP events, digital platforms, global content, and exclusive experiences as the partnership evolves. This multi-year collaboration sets the tone for a new period of global ambition for BingX: One defined by breakthrough partnerships, world-class brand alignment, and a commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea Football Club since 2024 and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.