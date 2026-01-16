/C O R R E C T I O N — New York Stock Exchange/

In the news release, NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Singapore Software Firm TechCreate Rings NYSE Bell after IPO, issued 16-Jan-2026 by New York Stock Exchange over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Singapore Software Firm TechCreate Rings NYSE Bell after IPO

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 16th

Equities are higher this morning, lifted by tech enthusiasm, with chipmakers leading gains after Taiwan Semiconductor’s upbeat outlook and news of a U.S.–Taiwan trade deal involving at least $250B in Taiwanese chip and tech investment in U.S. production

The stock rally is broadening, as the small‑cap Russell 2000 climbs too; experts say more stocks could benefit in the new year thanks to continued economic resilience.

Tune in to NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET as Tech‑Create Group celebrates its NYSE American IPO; CEO Heng Hai Lim will join to discuss the company’s real‑time payments, digital banking, and cybersecurity solutions.

Opening Bell

TechCreate Group celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell

Legendary New York Knicks Alumni tip-off the franchise’s Alumni Homecoming Weekend

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2863581/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_16.mp4