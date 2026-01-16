Changzhou Holds “Microgrid Standards Enter Enterprises” Matching Conference to Boost Industrial Standardization

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 15th, the 2026 “Microgrid Standards Enter Enterprises” Matching Conference was successfully held in Changzhou. Hosted by the China Electricity Council (CEC), the event gathered over 80 representatives from government authorities, industry authoritative experts, integrated energy service providers, and relevant industrial chain units. Through thematic seminars, it built a bridge for standard promotion and industrial matching, facilitating the standardized and large-scale development of Changzhou’s microgrid industry.

In recent years, focusing on core scenarios such as cultural and tourism energy supplement, green transformation of manufacturing industry, and intelligent energy supply in industrial parks, Changzhou has carried out diversified implementation and innovative practices of microgrid technology. As Changzhou’s leading large-scale “photovoltaic-storage-charging + cultural tourism” integrated demonstration project, the Global Dinosaur City Super Charging Flagship Station integrates photovoltaic canopies, megawatt-level energy storage, and V2G interaction facilities, realizing efficient energy supplement in 15 minutes and independent local energy dispatching. The intelligent manufacturing microgrid of Changzhou Borui Electric Power, centered on “photovoltaic + energy storage + energy and carbon management and control”, provides customized low-carbon solutions for industrial manufacturing. The microgrid of Wujin National High-tech Zone Innovation Industrial Park covers an energy supply area of 370,000 square meters, integrating 1.61-megawatt distributed photovoltaic and large-capacity energy storage systems, and has implemented a number of cutting-edge technology demonstrations. Its replicable and promotable operation model provides a vivid sample for the formulation and practice of relevant standards for industrial park-level microgrids.

At the conference, the Changzhou Development and Reform Commission systematically demonstrated the construction achievements of the 3.0 version of Changzhou’s typical new energy application scenarios through a video short film, and detailed the overall layout, phased results, and future plans of Changzhou’s microgrid development. State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company shared practical experience in aggregating diversified microgrid resources through virtual power plants and participating in grid interaction, providing a clear path for enterprises to effectively connect and utilize grid resources. Subsequently, the industry expert team gave authoritative interpretations on the standardized construction of microgrids, systematically sorted out the standard system structure, analyzed key technical trends, explained the core requirements of key standards, and provided professional guidance for enterprises in standardized construction and application expansion by combining practical cases such as large-scale vehicle-grid interaction pilots. Representatives from ten key enterprises conducted in-depth discussions on issues such as technical difficulties, development bottlenecks, standard demands encountered in microgrid construction and operation, and suggestions for optimizing existing standards.

Pan Yuelong, Supervisor General of the China Electricity Council, stated that CEC will continue to play the role of a bridge and link, further strengthen collaborative cooperation with local governments, scientific research institutions, and key enterprises, continuously improve the microgrid standard system, strengthen the promotion and implementation of standards, and promote the formation of a virtuous cycle of “standards leading innovation, innovation supporting industry, and industry feeding back standards”.

“This event has effectively built a bridge for precise docking between the standard supply side and the industrial demand side. It not only helps enterprises accurately grasp the core of standards and clarify the development path, but also provides important front-line references for government departments to optimize industrial policies and expert teams to improve the standard system,” said a relevant person in charge of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company. The power supply company will continue to play the role of a bridge and link, actively promote the in-depth integration of standard implementation with technological innovation and industrial upgrading, and lead the microgrid industry into a new stage of standardized and large-scale development with high standards.