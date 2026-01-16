CIOs Face an Accelerating Gap as Adaptive IT Leadership in the Spotlight at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

As AI adoption accelerates and technology change cycles continue to compress, many CIOs are finding that traditional leadership models can no longer keep pace with the demands of a technology-first enterprise. While organisations invest heavily in new tools and platforms, leadership capability has emerged as a critical constraint on execution, decision-making, and team performance. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, taking place March 17 and 18 at W Brisbane, Info-Tech Research Group will focus its Adaptive IT Leadership sessions on helping IT leaders evolve how they lead, develop talent, and make decisions in an exponential era.

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech Research Group, a leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that Adaptive IT Leadership will be a core focus at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, taking place March 17 and 18 at W Brisbane. Returning to Brisbane for its second consecutive year, the APAC edition of Info-Tech LIVE brings together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders for a hands-on, research-driven conference designed to help leaders translate strategy into execution.



The Adaptive IT Leadership track addresses the growing reality that leadership itself must evolve at the same speed as technology. With AI reshaping how work gets done and expectations of IT continuing to rise, CIOs are increasingly expected to lead organisational change, develop talent continuously, and make high-impact decisions in real time. These sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane focus on building leadership capabilities that extend beyond traditional people management to include financial command, workforce adaptability, and the orchestration of human and machine capability.

“Technology is advancing faster than leadership practices are evolving, and that gap is becoming a serious risk for organisations,” says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. “Adaptive IT Leadership is about equipping CIOs to lead at the pace of change by developing their teams faster, making decisions with confidence, and operating as true organisational leaders in an AI-shaped world.”

Featured Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

The Adaptive IT Leadership sessions translate strategic research into applied leadership practices, giving CIOs and senior IT leaders concrete models, frameworks, and approaches they can apply in their organisations. Sessions are designed to address leadership execution across talent development, decision-making, financial discipline, and workforce adaptability. These featured sessions include:

The Race to Develop Talent: The Hidden Speed Limit on IT’s Ambition

This session introduces the AI-Human Flywheel, a practical model for scaling capability across automation, augmentation, agent integration, and human adaptability. The session reframes the talent challenge as a race to develop skills continuously across both people and machines.

Focusing on the limitations of traditional leadership models, this session explores the leadership shifts required to navigate complexity, advise the organisation effectively, and lead through constant technological evolution.

Emphasising financial and data discipline, this session highlights the role of IT financial management in strengthening the credibility of decisions and organisational trust.

Centred on targeted upskilling and continuous learning, this session explores how organisations can strengthen functional capability and sustain workforce adaptability over time.

Designed for CIOs and senior IT executives, Info-Tech LIVE events emphasise applied learning through research-backed frameworks, peer discussion, and direct engagement with Info-Tech analysts. The 2026 Brisbane event delivers a region-specific experience for APAC leaders while drawing on global research and best practices.

Additional agenda tracks, sessions, and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting pr@infotech.com.

