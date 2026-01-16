Final Entry Deadline in 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Extended to 30 January

Stevie-winners to be celebrated at a ceremony in Macau on 17 April

FAIRFAX, Va. , Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced that they have revised the schedule for the 2026 (13th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards .

By popular demand, the final entry deadline has been extended to 30 January. The judging process will extend through 6 February. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced on 12 February. Winners will be celebrated during an awards ceremony on 17 April at the Venetian Hotel in Macau.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The competition is open to all organizations across 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in 30+ languages in the following awards category groups:

All organizations that are honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award trophies in the Company/Organization categories will automatically be included in voting for the People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies. People’s Choice winners will receive a special People’s Choice Stevie Award trophy, giving honorees in the Company/Organization categories the opportunity to receive a second award, as voted by the general public worldwide. Voting for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies will open on 16 February and go through 13 March.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Some of the Asia-Pacific region’s most innovative organizations won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2025, including AstraZeneca Philippines (Philippines), Ayala Land, Inc. – Makati Development Corporation (Philippines), Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. (Taiwan region), City of Sydney (Australia), CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong SAR), Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Japan), DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (Philippines), Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. (Korea), Eastern Communications (Philippines), Extendmax Vietnam Company Limited (Vietnam), Generali Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR), HP (Greater Asia) (Singapore), IBM Singapore (Singapore), IntouchCX (India), Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Singapore), Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong SAR), Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (Philippines), Ooredoo Maldives (Maldives), PJ Lhuillier Inc. (Philippines), PLDT and Smart (Philippines), PT Pertamina (Persero) (Indonesia), SM Supermalls (mainland China), and Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Asia Pacific (Australia).

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .