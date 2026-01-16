TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, strengthens its strategic partnership with NVIDIA by unveiling a new generation of flagship products built on NVIDIA’s latest platform at CES 2026. The lineup spans new GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics cards, powerful GeForce RTX™ laptops with built-in NVIDIA Studio, and G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors, leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPU, RTX™ AI, and display technologies. Building on this foundation, GIGABYTE layers its own advanced cooling, system-control, and display innovations to deliver a uniquely powerful and polished experience for both gamers and creators.



GIGABYTE Strengthens NVIDIA® Partnership to Drive Innovation in AI-Powered Gaming and Creative Solutions

Leading the graphics card lineup, the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 INFINITY is powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, leveraging GeForce RTX™ 50 Series capabilities to power next-level RTX gaming and AI computing. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. To support the GPU in performing at its full potential, GIGABYTE reinforces the design with the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System, combining a separated PCB design, patented Hawk fans, and an additional Overdrive Fan for extra cooling headroom under heavy loads. The result is more sustained peak performance, wrapped in a premium showcase design featuring a circular heatsink, a die-cast metal backplate, and iconic RGB Halo lighting.

For mobile users, the AORUS MASTER 16 brings GeForce RTX™ performance powered by NVIDIA Blackwell for gaming and creator workloads, backed by NVIDIA Studio and Studio Drivers to ensure stability in leading creative apps. GIGABYTE elevates the experience with WINDFORCE Infinity EX thermal design rated for 230W thermal power to sustain performance in a thin form factor, and GiMATE, GIGABYTE’S exclusive AI agent that consolidates key system settings into clear, mode-based choices and workflow-friendly shortcuts. Together, NVIDIA Studio’s reliability and GIGABYTE’s GiMATE usability help users get RTX™ gaming performance and smoother creative throughput without constantly tuning profiles.

Rounding out the ecosystem, the G-SYNC Compatible GIGABYTE MO34WQC36, MO32U24, and MO27Q28GR gaming monitors validate a baseline VRR experience by matching display refresh rate to GPU frame rate for tear-free, reduced-stutter gameplay. Building on gameplay smoothness delivered by NVIDIA G-SYNC, GIGABYTE adds its exclusive Tactical Features, a suite of built-in tools designed to sharpen precision and control. For example, Tactical Switch 2.0 enables one-click switching between resolutions and aspect ratios such as 4:3 or 5:4, offering greater flexibility for different game types. Additionally, Aim Stabilizer intelligently inserts black frames to reduce motion blur, and Game Assist overlays such as a custom crosshair and timer for additional competitive edge.

By strengthening collaboration with NVIDIA across graphics cards, laptops, and displays, this lineup leverages GIGABYTE’s leadership in cooling, system control, and display tuning to translate platform innovation into real-world advantages for everyday AI gaming and creation. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Event_CES_2026_NV