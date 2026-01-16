Infinix Wins Multiple “Best of CES 2026” Awards for Satellite Communication and Breakthrough Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During CES 2026, Infinix, an innovation-driven technology brand, captured the global spotlight, winning the Innovation Award 2026 from internationally authoritative tech media Trusted Reviews, the “Best of CES 2026” title from renowned veteran tech outlet Android Headlines, as well as multiple “Best of CES 2026” honors from leading mainstream technology media. The accolades highlight industry recognition of Infinix’s latest innovations across satellite communication, sustained performance, personalized expression, and AI ecosystem products.



The awards received by Infinix

Centered on the theme “Joy Tech, Beyond Limit,” Infinix showcased a series of breakthrough technologies that redefine connectivity, sustained performance, and personalized expression, ushering in a new era of mobile innovation. The highlight was Infinix’s first seamless two-way satellite communication solution, bringing satellite connectivity to consumer-grade smartphones in an unprecedented way and further expanding the boundaries of network versatility. Powered by a high-performance satellite modem, the system delivers two-way voice and messaging across nearly two-thirds of the Earth’s surface, with seamless automatic switching between terrestrial and satellite networks. This technology will make its commercial debut in the upcoming Infinix NOTE 60 Series, bringing high-end connectivity to a broader global audience.

Other major innovations include industry-leading thermal efficiency achieved through the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture and Piezoelectric Fan integrated directly into the smartphone’s thermal path, overcoming the physical limits of passive cooling and ensuring stable high performance even under heavy loads, delivering an exceptional mobile gaming experience. The Active Visual Backplate Technology turns the smartphone backplate into a dynamic visual canvas without drawing additional power. Its patterns and colors shift with viewing angle, temperature, and lighting, while also offering continuous animations and glass-free 3D effects. The Infinix AI GLASSES Pro features a dual-chip architecture, enabling high-performance first-person capture and comprehensive, low-power intelligent interaction. The AI Module, a magnetic expansion ecosystem, evolves the smartphone into an AI creative hub, showcasing Infinix’s vision for the future intelligent ecosystem.

Throughout the event, the Infinix showcase became a hub for global tech media, attracting coverage from The Verge, Wired, ZDNet, GSMArena, Gizmochina, Stuff, Android Police, and more, while earning authoritative “Best of CES 2026” honors across multiple categories:



A glittering collection of awards celebrating Infinix’s breakthrough achievements at CES 2026

As the curtains fall on CES 2026, Infinix will continue to champion the “Joy Tech, Beyond Limit” philosophy, exploring the limitless possibilities of technology and pushing the boundaries of connectivity, creativity, and freedom in smart devices. By bridging forward-looking concepts with real-world applications, Infinix is setting a new benchmark for the smartphone ecosystem, ensuring that every innovation delivers a more connected, creative, and liberating experience for users worldwide.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more — building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/