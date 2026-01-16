Jointly Charging the Road Ahead | Huawei Releases Top 10 Trends of Charging Network Industry 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On January 16, Huawei released the Top 10 Trends of Charging Network Industry 2026. Wang Zhiwu, President of Huawei Smart Charging Network Domain, comprehensively interpreted the industry and technological trends.



Trend 1: High-Quality Development

From passenger vehicles to commercial vehicles, “high quality” has become a must for ultra-fast charging infrastructure, driving large-scale upgrade of legacy charging devices to meet the energy needs of different vehicle models. High-quality development will extend from “cities of ultra-fast charging” to “cities of megawatt charging” through unified planning, standards, supervision, and O&M, enabling industry partners to turn high quality into high returns.

Trend 2: Comprehensive Ultra-Fast Charging

Ultra-fast-charging vehicle models, once premium necessities, will be embraced by everyone. The extensive application of third-generation power semiconductor materials and high-C-rate traction batteries will further increase the market share of ultra-fast-charging vehicles. Megawatt-charging commercial vehicles will dominate the market.

Trend 3: Megawatt-Scale Logistics Electrification

The “fuel-to-electricity” conversion for viable business will rapidly expand HGVs from limited, closed applications to widespread, all-scenario adoption. The cost reduction of traction batteries and the innovation of megawatt charging technologies will make megawatt-scale logistics electrification an unstoppable trend, bringing significant economic and social values.

Trend 4: Hundred-Megawatt-Scale Stations

In the trend of electrified logistics, 100 MW-scale charging stations will become the essential infrastructure for high-throughput operations. Factors such as technical strengths, competitive electricity pricing, and scalable deployment will unlock powerful cluster effects and secure long-term, sustainable profitability for charging station investments.

Trend 5: Security and Trustworthiness

Compared with passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles require higher charging power and a greater proportion of energy storage system (ESS) capacity in charging stations. Therefore, security and trustworthiness will become fundamental requirements for charging networks. The comprehensive electrical safety protection architecture will seamlessly safeguard people, vehicles, and chargers, reinforced by a robust cybersecurity foundation.

Trend 6: Liquid-Cooled Ultra-Fast Charging

Liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging delivers superior heat dissipation and protection, enabling reliable performance across increasingly distributed charging scenarios. In contrast, conventional air-cooled systems struggle in demanding environments such as high heat, humidity, salt fog, and heavy dust. In the future, the liquid cooling technology will be applied in vehicles and chargers, enabling efficient megawatt charging and contributing to overall vehicle cost reduction.

Trend 7: DC-Based ESS+Charger

A DC-based ESS+charger system can effectively increase power capacity, helping customers quickly and cost-effectively deploy ultra-fast charging stations, even in locations with limited grid power. This system is ideal for upgrading legacy low-capacity stations, enabling ultra-fast charging stations to be rapidly repurposed or newly deployed with minimal grid power, and maximizing the capability to meet vehicle charging demands.

Trend 8: Modular Station Construction

The station-level modular solution is built for engineering construction and device commissioning, adapting to a wide range of charging scenarios. Its low cost, rapid deployment, and easy relocation make it a flexible choice, while its durable design ensures long-term value and protection for investors.

Trend 9: Campus Microgrid

The grid-forming PV+ESS system integrates the liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging technology, and can operate in on-grid or off-grid mode. This forms a one-stop “PV+ESS+charger+vehicle+network” solution that boosts power capacity, maximizes the use of green energy, and enhances revenue through time-of-use arbitrage.

Trend 10: AI Empowerment

The intelligent evolution of charging networks will enable seamless collaboration across networks, stations, chargers, and vehicles. By breaking down digital silos, it will elevate the end-to-end charging experience for vehicle owners and enhance overall logistics and transportation efficiency.

Huawei will continue to work with partners to accelerate the rollout of seamless, high-quality ultra-fast charging networks, and capture opportunities of mobility electrification.