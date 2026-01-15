Kelun-Biotech Showcases Innovative Achievements and Future Development Strategy at the 44th Annual JPM Healthcare Conference

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From January 12 to 15, 2026, the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPMHC) was held in San Francisco, California, USA. Dr. Ge Michael, President and CEO of Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kelun-Biotech” or the “Company”, 6990.HK), was invited to attend the conference and delivered a keynote speech on the morning of January 15 (local time) and presented the Company’s latest achievements in drug R&D, commercialization, and globalization, and outlined its innovation strategy and future development plans.

Since initiating its innovation journey in 2012, Kelun-Biotech has rapidly emerged as a leader in China’s innovative drug field, building differentiated technology platforms and robust R&D pipelines. Leveraging its global leading OptiDC™ platform for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and novel drug conjugates (DCs), the Company continuously advances the differentiated development of ADCs and novel DCs, forming a gradient portfolio for treating multiple tumor types. Currently, Kelun-Biotech has two ADC products on market: sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT, 佳泰莱®) and trastuzumab botidotin (舒泰莱®), covering breast cancer and lung cancer indications. Additionally, nine uniquely designed ADC and novel DC drugs—including cutting-edge directions such as bispecific ADC and radiopharmaceutical conjugate (RDC) are in clinical stage. For high-incidence tumor types in China, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal tumors, the Company has initiated nine pivotal studies, while multiple Phase II clinical studies targeting gynecological tumors are progressing steadily. Furthermore, Kelun-Biotech has also developed several non-DC candidates and expanded indications into non-oncology areas.

Over the past year, Kelun-Biotech has presented multiple research findings at international academic conferences and published in authoritative journals: three were selected for oral presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, and three were selected as Late-Breaking Abstracts (LBA) for oral presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. Among these, the results of the OptiTROP-Lung04 study of sac-TMT for treating EGFR-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) after TKI therapy were presented at the Presidential Symposium session of ESMO and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine, highlighting its global academic and clinical value.

In terms of commercialization, Kelun-Biotech has formed a competitive initial product portfolio. Its core product, the TROP2-directed ADC sac-TMT, has been approved in China for three indications: second-line and above triple-negative breast cancer, second-line and third-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC. The HER2-directed ADC trastuzumab botidotin was approved last year for second-line and above HER2-positive breast cancer, becoming the first domestically developed HER2-directed ADC approved for this indication. Furthermore, the anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody Cetuximab N01 (达泰莱®) for RAS wild-type colorectal cancer and the anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody tagitanlimab (科泰莱®) for nasopharyngeal carcinoma have been launched. Another small-molecule RET inhibitor A400 is expected to be approved within the year, bringing the total number of commercialized products in China to five. Currently, three of the Company’s commercialized products, covering five indications, have been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), further benefiting a broad population of cancer patients.

While strengthening its presence in the domestic market, Kelun-Biotech is actively expanding overseas. It has established collaborations with MSD, Ellipses, Windward Bio and Crescent Biopharma to maximize the value of its pipeline value and corporate worth. Among these, MSD is evaluating 16 global Phase III clinical studies of sac-TMT.

The breakthroughs in both clinical development and commercialization are driven by the Company’s sustained investment in innovative R&D. With over a decade of accumulation in the ADC field, Kelun-Biotech’s proprietary OptiDC™ platform enables differentiated design of drug candidates, which combines specific targets or targeting mechanisms with the most suitable payload-linker strategy to balance efficacy and safety. Additionally, the company is adopting a “multi-pronged” innovation strategy to continuously enhance platform capabilities. By exploring novel targets, new payloads, and diverse conjugation technologies, it is expanding the application boundaries across both oncology and non-oncology fields.

Looking ahead, Kelun-Biotech will consolidate its foundations in R&D, technologies, platforms, and operations by executing five key development strategies. Concurrently, the Company will elevate its globalization strategy, enhancing its capabilities in product development, registration, and commercialization in ex-China market, advancing on its path to becoming a world-class biopharmaceutical company.

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech (6990.HK) is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical (002422.SZ), which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. Kelun-Biotech focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. Kelun-Biotech is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, Kelun-Biotech has more than 30 ongoing key innovative drug projects, of which 4 projects have been approved for marketing, 1 project is in the NDA stage and more than 10 projects are in the clinical stage. Kelun-Biotech has established one of the world’s leading proprietary ADC and novel DC platforms, OptiDC™, and has 2 ADC projects approved for marketing, and multiple ADC and novel DC assets in clinical or preclinical research stage. For more information, please visit https://en.kelun-biotech.com/.