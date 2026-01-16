Kerry Launches 2026 Supplements Taste Charts: Defining the Next Era of Flavour in Supplements and Sports Nutrition

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, has released its 2026 Supplements Taste Charts for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, highlighting the region’s evolving taste preferences and the rise of flavour‑forward, lifestyle‑led supplements and sports nutrition.



Across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), supplements are increasingly viewed as part of daily wellbeing rather than an occasional health support. Consumers are focused on benefits such as sleep, immunity, digestion, stress management, energy and emotional balance, with taste and texture now strongly influencing continued purchase and long term use.

The global supplements market is projected to reach US$107 billion by 2029 with APMEA continuing to show strong momentum. China, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are driving adoption, supported by rising health awareness, busier lifestyles and growing interest in personalised nutrition.

Flavour‑Forward Trends Redefining Supplements

Consumers are moving away from traditional pills toward more flavour-forward formats such as gummies, chews, drink mixes, dissolving strips and powder blends. Here, flavour plays a critical role in masking functional bitterness, reinforcing emotional cues and signalling naturality or efficacy. Three major flavour movements stand out across Asia Pacific and the Middle East:

Simplicity Amplified

Consumers are gravitating toward transparency and ingredient authenticity. Flavours inspired by whole foods, botanicals, fermented notes, and lightly‑sweet or sour profiles signal purity and nutrient‑dense simplicity. Popular flavours include citrus, yuzu, ginger, turmeric, matcha, elderflower, cultured dairy, and yogurt. These pair naturally with today’s lifestyle-friendly formats where the flavours enhance a product’s perceived health benefits.

Category Crashers

As mealtimes blur and routines shift, consumers aren’t sticking to traditional food, beverage, or supplement boundaries. Category Crashers spotlights the emergence of hybrid products that break the mould: savoury energy bars, confectionery-inspired supplement formats, coffee‑infused condiments and more. These hybrids are about creative formats and unexpected pairings that reflect how people eat today.

Maximalist Flavour

Maximalism takes centre stage in 2026, spurred by younger consumers who want bold, layered flavours that deliver high sensory impact. Dessert‑style profiles, sour intensities, spicy‑accented formats, and flavour stacks such as tiramisu passionfruit or brownie chocolate create memorable, intense taste experiences. This trend reinforces supplements as lifestyle treats rather than functional obligations.

Within these trends, sports nutrition continues to broaden beyond athletes to active consumers who expect flavour to match function. Simplicity Amplified is seen in refreshing citrus hydration blends, botanically‑infused recovery options, and natural dairy flavours in high‑protein systems; Category Crashers bring café‑style profiles, soda‑inspired electrolytes and fruity energy shots; and Maximalist Flavour is evident in extreme sour or spicy pre‑workouts, and multi‑layered profiles in protein shakes.

“Consumers across APMEA are demanding more from their proactive health products, not only clinically supported benefits, but also flavours that excite,” said Olivier De Salmiech, Vice President, Health & Therapies, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “When products taste great, has science-backed benefits, and integrate naturally into everyday life, they become wellness rituals consumers look forward to.”