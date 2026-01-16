LiberNovo Omni Moss Green Officially Launched

Ships Worldwide January 16: The Upgraded Tactile Fabric and dynamic support mark the start of a restorative work era.

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following immense anticipation, LiberNovo, the pioneer of dynamic ergonomic seating, today officially announced the immediate availability of its new Moss Green variant for the LiberNovo Omni chair. The new model, which builds on the success of Midnight Black and Space Grey, is now available globally, with launch promotions for US customers.

This launch responds directly to growing user demand for seating that blends world-class ergonomic engineering with a warm, natural aesthetic. The Moss Green edition is ready for immediate order and marks a key milestone in the company’s 2026 global expansion, allowing users to invest in both their physical support and their home environment.

Engineered for Presence

The Moss Green LiberNovo Omni provides a comprehensive ergonomic solution for today’s intensive creators. It serves programmers and remote workers who demand sustained focus, alongside creatives and gamers who require seamless, adaptive support during rapid task switching, all guided by the principle: Support by Motion, Defined by Comfort.

Color & Comfort Refinement

Inspired by forest moss, the Moss Green hue blends deep green with gentle warmth, creating an understated yet vibrant tone that immediately conveys emotional comfort. This natural aesthetic subtly integrates a sense of nature into any workspace, making the environment more calming and restorative.

In addition to the new color, the Moss Green design debuts a significant material refinement: a short-pile surface that is exceptionally soft and delicate, yet remains breathable and skin-friendly for superior comfort. Crucially, this luxurious feel is matched by industry-leading durability:

Abrasion resistance: Tested to withstand more than 50,000 wear cycles

Tested to withstand more than 50,000 wear cycles Pilling resistance: Grade 4 after 5,000 cycles

Grade 4 after 5,000 cycles Color fastness (dry): Grade 4

Ergonomic Intelligence for Every Task

The Moss Green edition retains the LiberNovo Omni’s core dynamic ergonomic system, positioning it as the world’s first chair to respond dynamically to the body’s natural movements. This is critical for users focused on health and or managing body pain.

Dynamic Support System: Instantly adjusts to posture shifts, maintaining continuous lumbar alignment

Instantly adjusts to posture shifts, maintaining continuous lumbar alignment Bionic FlexFit Backrest: Utilizes 16 pivot points and 8 adaptive panels for comprehensive, full-back support

Utilizes 16 pivot points and 8 adaptive panels for comprehensive, full-back support Four Recline Modes: Ranging from 105° for focused work to 160° for deep spinal decompression with OmniStretch, ideal for recovery during long sessions

Limited-Time Discounts & Bundles

To celebrate the launch, customers can access limited-time discounts across all bundles and configurations, offering savings of up to 32% off MSRP.

North America Exclusive Gift Package: The first 1,000 U.S. orders over $800 and the first 500 Canada orders over CA$1,200 will each receive an exclusive three-piece gift set, including a silk eye mask, an eco tote bag, and a supportive footrest cushion.

Specific North American Availability

Please note the specific timing for the Official Sale period:

United States (PST/UTC-8): Official Sale begins on January 16th at 18:00 (PST) and runs until March 16th at 18:00 (PST).

Canada (EST): Official Sale begins on January 17th at 01:00 (EST) and runs until March 17th at 01:00 (EST).



Pricing and How to Order

The LiberNovo Omni Moss Green Basic Bundle starts at $829 USD (MSRP: $1,099), reflecting the special launch discounts. All orders are fulfilled via fast, warehouse-direct shipping.

Begin your restorative work journey and secure your chair today by visiting:

https://libernovo.com/