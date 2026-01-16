Metis “Starry Pro”: Achieving Greater Wealth Stability in a Changing Landscape.

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As we move into 2026, Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited (“Metis CI”), a subsidiary of Metis Global Group, has officially launched its brand-new regular savings trust plan, the “Starry Pro Plan.” The plan integrates regular contributions, international trust protection, and diversified asset allocation arrangements to deliver an integrated solution for clients with medium- to long-term financial planning needs, balancing asset accumulation, structural stability, and legacy planning.

Amid rising market volatility and the increasing prevalence of cross-border allocation, clients are placing greater emphasis on the robustness of legal arrangements when planning for savings, education, or retirement objectives. Metis CI notes that the Starry Pro Plan is designed to help clients establish a forward-looking and disciplined financial structure with an accessible entry threshold.



The Starry Pro Plan combines regular contributions with international trust protection for stable wealth growth.

20-Year Regular Contribution Design to Establish a Stable Financial Rhythm

The Starry Pro Plan adopts a 20-year regular savings trust structure with a standard Contribution Payment Term (“CPT”). Through consistent contributions, clients can gradually accumulate assets and establish a stable rhythm for financial planning under various market conditions. The plan is available for individual or joint applications of up to two persons and primarily targeting medium- to long-term financial goals.

Diverse Underlying Asset Design Supporting Different Financial Orientations

With respect to portfolio selection, the Starry Pro Plan provides two underlying asset options, allowing clients to make choices based on their personal circumstances and overall planning considerations at the point of application.

One option tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index, representing a widely recognised benchmark of the U.S. equity market across multiple sectors and reflecting the long-term development of mature capital markets. The other is selected by clients from portfolios managed by third-party professional institutions, with allocations and adjustments made according to established investment strategies and market conditions.

Both approaches adopt a regular allocation mechanism to support the gradual accumulation of portfolio value across different market cycles.

International Trust Framework Strengthening Asset Protection and Legacy Arrangements

Metis CI serves as the trustee of the “Starry Pro Plan.” Metis CI is a licensed trust company legally registered in the Cook Islands under the Trustee Companies Act 2014 and is regulated by the Cook Islands Financial Supervisory Commission (“FSC”). The Cook Islands is renowned for its mature common law system and the International Trusts Act 1984, and has long been regarded as an international jurisdiction with a robust legal foundation for trusts.

Under the trust structure, clients can appoint beneficiaries through a Letter of Wishes, significantly simplifying the asset transfer process. Assets are held under the independent custody of DBS Bank in Singapore and are fully segregated from the assets of Metis CI, thereby strengthening asset security.

Flexible Mechanisms Designed for Different Life Stages

Recognising that financial circumstances may change during a long-term contribution period, the “Starry Pro Plan” features several flexible options, including a Contribution Holiday, adjustments to contribution amounts, and a partial withdrawal mechanism. Throughout the CPT, clients can utilise up to 24 months of Contribution Holiday in total. Clients may also reduce the regular contribution amount or apply for partial withdrawals after the Initial Contribution Period, ensuring that their planning can adapt flexibly to changing life circumstances.

A Structure-Oriented Financial Tool

Metis CI states that the “Starry Pro Plan” emphasises structural design and medium- to long-term financial thinking. Through a defined contribution framework, a robust trust legal structure, and independent custody arrangements, the plan supports clients in building a more focused and resilient financial blueprint amid ongoing market uncertainty.