MOVA Launches Cleaning Solutions in Silicon Valley: Finding Answers for Premium Cleaning Through Pragmatic Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 — Technology is no longer a distant, high-level concept, but something that truly serves users. At the M∞VA Universe integrated smart indoor technologies launch in Silicon Valley on January 15, 2026, MOVA demonstrated how its products solve real household needs through a connected ecosystem and practical business strategy.



MOVA

A Technology Path Built Around Real Household Needs

Across its robot vacuums, wet and dry floor washers, and stick vacuums, MOVA’s product development starts with specific use scenarios. One example is the MOBIUS 60 robot vacuum, which introduces zone-specific cleaning to address concerns in premium homes about cross-contamination between different spaces. The system recognizes individual rooms and automatically returns to the dock to switch mop pads, helping prevent kitchen grease from being spread to bedrooms or living areas. This feature prioritizes practical hygiene over headline performance claims.

The same logic applies across the lineup. The X5 Ultra Steam Wet and Dry Vacuum uses Dual-Mode Steam & Hot-Water Spot-Spray Cleaning System to remove stubborn stains that are difficult to clean with traditional wet methods. The M50 Ultra is equipped with a Foldable & Extendable Handle, making it easier to clean under beds, sofas, and other low-clearance furniture. The G70 vacuum features Front Side Edge Cleaning combined with a Robotic Arm, improving cleaning performance along edges and corners where dust commonly accumulates.

MOVA also extends this user-focused approach beyond floor care. The Aero C series hair dryers apply the company’s experience in airflow control and temperature management to personal care, focusing on stable performance and user comfort. The T1 Station window-cleaning robot uses hot water to improve cleaning results on outdoor glass surfaces, particularly in environments exposed to heavier dirt and weather conditions. To support this product strategy, MOVA embeds user insight teams within each product line, ensuring that design and engineering decisions remain closely connected to real-world usage.

Validation in Premium Markets

MOVA’s focus on what it describes as “effective innovation” has gained traction in competitive premium markets. During Black Friday 2025 in Southwest Europe, MOVA’s flagship robot vacuum—featuring live water mopping and a highly integrated automatic docking system—ranked among the top-selling products in the premium segment.

The company combine as broad online reach with offline credibility. MOVA products are available on major online platforms like Amazon. Partnership with local retailers, including BAUHAUS and MediaMarkt strengthen consumer trust. At the same time, collaboration with authoritative third-party reviewers provides professional validation and supports purchase decisions among premium markets.

Building a Sustainable Global Business

Beyond product performance, MOVA emphasizes long-term reliability. The company now serves more than 1.4 million households across over 60 countries and regions*. It also introduced a full-category three-year global warranty, directly addressing premium consumers’ expectations for durability and after-sales service.

MOVA’s global operations reflect a distributed approach to expertise. A French aesthetics center, a German innovation hub, and a Shanghai user experience center work together across design, engineering, and user research. Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans further global and offline expansion, while continuing to scale its user-driven innovation and quality control systems.

MOVA’s Silicon Valley launch marked a clear statement of intent. Rather than presenting a futuristic narrative, the company demonstrated how steady engineering, focused user insight, and disciplined global operations can define a credible premium position. In a market where many products appear increasingly similar, MOVA’s strategy suggests that true premium value comes from consistently improving real, everyday cleaning experiences through practical and thoughtful innovation.

*The company now serves more than 1.4 million households across over 60 countries and regions.(According to internal company data)