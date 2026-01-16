P.O.P. and Life Enlightenment Foundation Team Up to Bring Hope and Support to Hualien Through Spring Service Initiative

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Pop Institute Taiwan (P.O.P.), a personal development organization dedicated to helping individuals realize their potential, partnered with its philanthropic arm, the Life Enlightenment Education Foundation, this spring for a series of corporate-sponsored community service programs under the Youth Dream Initiative.



On April 3rd, volunteers gathered to support indigenous communities in Hualien’s Xiulin Township – one of the areas hardest hit by last year’s devastating 0403 earthquake. The date, which coincided with Children’s Day and the disaster’s first anniversary, added meaning to the day’s service.

Students and teachers from Tongxin Waldorf Experimental School in Taipei joined local businesses including Xuyue Steel Co., Ltd. (Chairman Wu Jun-Liang, GM Lin Ya-Fang), Weijie Design Co., Ltd. (Wang Cong-Sheng), and Youray Trading Co., Ltd. (Liu Yi-Cheng), along with children from the Presbyterian Church’s Children’s Home, led by Director Du Zhen-Xi. Volunteers cleaned and painted homes in remote villages, transforming them with colorful murals and handprints signifying hope and renewal.

“The true meaning of this project lies in everyone coming together to support those in need within our communities.,” said Chairman Huang Zhen-Hui of the Life Enlightenment Education Foundation. “I sincerely thank all the participating companies and volunteers, as well as the P.O.P. students whose continued encouragement and support empower them to give back meaningfully to society.”

The experience left a lasting impression on many students, who said spending Children’s Day helping others gave the holiday a more profound significance. Many expressed their hopes to continue serving their communities as they grow.

“Giving back is our duty. Working alongside the youth reminded me of my younger days. Our work in public service will continue,” shared Chairman Wu Jun-Liang of Xuyue Steel Co., Ltd.

“It’s heartwarming to see adults and children overcome barriers and work together. We’re honored to support this community,” added donor Lu Xiu-Jin.

Teacher Tsai Meng-Hung, who accompanied the student volunteers, remarked, “This project helps students see that many people are working hard to improve the world. We hope they feel their efforts contribute to that mission.”

Beyond the service project, the Life Enlightenment Foundation donated essential household goods to the Presbyterian Church’s Children’s Home and local needy families. Past charitable efforts include rebuilding post-earthquake kitchens and classrooms, and a “100 Pairs of Shoes” donation drive for eight youth shelters.

Since its founding in 1990, P.O.P. has continued to provide personal-growth programs that help individuals discover their potential and achieve life goals. Through the charitable work of the Enlightenment Education Foundation, P.O.P. remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities for disadvantaged children and promoting a spirit of service.

