Point Hope Announces Launch of the Anchor Generational Assets Fund

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2026– As disruption accelerates and business models grow increasingly fragile,today announced the launch of the, a long-only global equities strategy designed for investors with multi-decade investment horizons.

The Fund is informed by Point Hope’s research into business longevity — shaped by studying how companies sustain economic relevance through competition, market cycles, and technological change.

That research highlights a persistent challenge: many companies struggle to maintain their competitive position as industries evolve. The Anchor Generational Assets Fund is therefore structured to invest in a small group of businesses with the durability to compete and compound value across cycles — rather than pursue short-term, momentum-driven strategies.

“Over the years, we have run a range of different strategies, but once we began viewing investing through the lens of generational durability — asking which businesses could survive and thrive not just this cycle, but across generations — everything changed,” said Guan Zhen Tan, Chief Investment Officer of Point Hope. “That shift materially improved our investment performance and ultimately clarified our focus as a firm: to think in decades, not months, and to prioritise durability over short-term results.”

The Fund invests in a select group of the world’s highest-quality businesses — companies with wide moats, strong pricing power, dominant market positions, conservative balance sheets, and proven management teams. The portfolio focuses primarily on companies in the United States and China, markets that shape global technological leadership and capital formation.

The strategy centres on long-term ownership of these rare businesses with exceptional competitive advantages and sustainable, recurring cash flows. The investment process emphasises deep research, disciplined capital allocation, and patience, resulting in a concentrated portfolio with low turnover and long holding periods.

Point Hope manages capital with an institutional mindset, prioritising risk management, alignment of interests, and long-term survivability. The firm’s principals are the largest investors in the Fund, reinforcing alignment with clients.

The Anchor Generational Assets Fund is intended for family offices and accredited investors. Further information is available upon request.

Point Hope

Point Hope is a boutique investment management firm with offices in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The firm is guided by the principles of Performance, Partnership, and Integrity, and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management.