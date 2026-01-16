VEVOR Enters U.S. Physical Retail with First Brick-and-Mortar Store in Houston

Marking a New Phase in Its Omnichannel Expansion

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VEVOR, a global home improvement brand, today announced the opening of its first-ever U.S. brick-and-mortar home improvement store in Houston on Feb. 9, 2026. The location will also serve as VEVOR’s first global flagship store, marking a key step as the brand expands beyond e-commerce and pilots physical retail as part of its broader omnichannel strategy. The opening will feature a special appearance by a Houston Rockets player, underscoring VEVOR’s commitment to engaging with the local community through meaningful partnerships.

Expanding From Digital to Physical Retail

VEVOR has built its U.S. presence by serving a growing community of home creators, including DIY enthusiasts, professional consumers, and small business operators, through a direct-to-consumer digital model offering professional-level tools at accessible price points. As more customers seek greater confidence and clarity before purchasing, the Houston location marks VEVOR’s first step toward integrating its established online platform with a physical retail environment that supports real-world decision-making.

Unlike traditional hardware retailers, the Houston flagship is built around a BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In Store) model that connects VEVOR’s digital platform with a solution-driven in-store experience. Customers can explore professional-grade tools in dedicated hands-on demonstration areas, including a “Hands-on Pro Zone,” where equipment such as car jacks and woodworking tools is available for practical use. Additional digital content and interactive experiences are planned for future phases to further enhance product discovery and shopping experience.

“As more customers want to see, test, and understand tools before buying, this store helps bridge that gap by offering hands-on product experiences while maintaining the accessibility and value customers expect from VEVOR,” said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR. “For us, it’s about being a helpful, reliable presence in the Houston community, giving families and home creators a place to explore tools, ask questions, and feel confident about improving their homes.”

Located at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, Houston, the store spans approximately 2,970 square meters (31,977 square feet) and offers a wide selection of tools, gardening equipment, and home improvement products, bringing VEVOR’s online assortment to life in a physical setting.



VEVOR Houston Store

Responding to Shifts in the Home Improvement Market

The U.S. home improvement and tools market is evolving as rising labor costs and a growing DIY culture drive the rise of “prosumers” — consumers who seek professional-level performance at accessible prices. At the same time, consumers increasingly value hands-on experience and informed decision-making, particularly as they prepare for seasonal home and outdoor upgrades. VEVOR’s move into physical retail reflects these shifts, allowing customers to explore products in real-world settings before purchasing. This opening arrives just in time for those preparing their seasonal “Spring Reset” projects, offering practical support for home and outdoor upgrades.

Why Houston: A City Built for Makers, Builders, and Growth

Houston was selected as VEVOR’s first physical retail location due to its strong alignment with the brand’s core customer base. As the fourth-largest city in the United States, Houston has a large base of homeowners, contractors, and small business operators, along with a well-established DIY culture. Its position as a major logistics and distribution hub also makes it an ideal market to pilot and refine a new retail format.

The store is expected to create approximately 60 full- and part-time jobs, with plans to host product training sessions, DIY workshops, and creator-led activities as part of VEVOR’s broader retail strategy.

With Houston as its first physical footprint in the U.S., VEVOR looks forward to expanding its retail presence in other major cities. By combining immersive in-store experiences with its robust online platform, the brand aims to offer customers a seamless, omnichannel approach to home improvement and empower them to create, build, and improve with confidence.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global home improvement brand that empowers home creators, who actively reshape living spaces to express their inner pursuits, finding joy in turning visions into reality with their own hands to upgrade spaces with pro-level gear at fair prices. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, VEVOR delivers uncompromised quality through vertical integration — combining precision engineering with the joy of making.

Founded in 2007 as an eBay seller, VEVOR began selling on Amazon in 2013 and launched vevor.com in 2020. The brand unveiled its refreshed identity in 2025. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, with a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of over 40,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions.

The brand’s promise is built on four pillars: professional-grade performance, unexpected value, complete home ecosystem coverage, and uncompromising quality. This commitment is reflected in its 90% customer satisfaction rate, supported by 24/7 assistance and a 30-day hassle-free return policy.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search “vevor” on Amazon.