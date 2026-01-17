GS1 Hong Kong Welcomes Launch of Port Community System, Advocates Global Data Standards for Smarter Trade and Logistics

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GS1 Hong Kong (‘GS1 HK’), as a member of the Port Community System (‘PCS’) Industry Expert Liaison Group, expresses strong support for the official launch of the PCS, a pivotal digital logistics platform established by the Hong Kong SAR Government that provides round-the-clock, real-time cargo tracking, designed to transform Hong Kong’s maritime and logistics ecosystem. With over 2,300 companies already registered, the PCS marks a significant leap towards a fully integrated, transparent, and efficient digital logistics community.

GS1, as a global data standards organization, establishes the common business language— including unique product identifier – Global Trade Item Number (‘GTIN’, also known as ‘barcode’) that enables disparate systems to communicate seamlessly. Locally, GS1 HK is facilitating the incorporation of the GS1 Global Registry, specifically GTINs, into the PCS platform to enable better accuracy and efficiency for trade declaration and strengthen traceability that benefit Hong Kong’s logistics and port industries.

This also aims to enable seamless cross-border data exchange with China’s Single Window system, where their customs already required GTIN for imported goods declaration. Moving forward, we will also look into leveraging global standards for item-level traceability of goods and shipments, to ensure visibility and accountability across supply chain.

GS1 HK will continue to support Transport and Logistics Bureau’s ongoing collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s ‘Project CargoX’, which utilizes cargo data from PCS to help banks carry out credit assessment and SMEs secure credit funding more effectively.

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong, said, “Data is the fuel in shaping the economy. GS1 HK stands ready to support this PCS initiative, providing global standards-based data solutions to drive information flow, goods flow and cash flow, which directly enhances Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international trade, finance, and logistics hub.”

About GS1 Hong Kong

GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a global, not-for-profit data standards organization headquartered in Brussels, Belgium and represented in over 120 economies. We help businesses identify, capture, and share trusted data across both physical and digital supply chains. Through global standards like GTIN (barcodes) and standard-based platforms, GS1 Hong Kong empowers companies to improve efficiency and enhance visibility.

In today’s AI-driven economy, data quality is essential. GS1 Hong Kong provides a foundation for data that is accurate, searchable, shareable, and traceable.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with industry stakeholders and government, we foster a collaborative ecosystem to “Go Digital • Go Green”.

Website: www.gs1hk.org