Seela Launches an All-in-One AI Creative Platform for Image Generation and Multi-Model AI Comparison

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Seela announced its all-in-one AI-powered creative platform, integrating text-to-image , image-to-image , and multi-model AI chatbot comparison into a streamlined workspace, enabling users to explore, compare, and create with greater clarity and confidence. Designed for creators, designers, marketers, and teams interested in AI, the platform aims to provide them with creative freedom and informed decision support.

AI chat: Side-by-Side AI Model Comparison in One Conversation

One of Seela AI’s core innovations is its multi-model chat comparison system.

Users simply submit a prompt and simultaneously receive responses from large language models such as ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and DeepSeek—these responses are displayed side-by-side on the same screen. This allows users to directly compare the reasoning style, tone, accuracy, and creativity of different models without having to repeatedly submit prompts across different platforms.

For professionals who rely on AI for content creation, research, or creative brainstorming, this approach instantly reveals model differences, reducing decision-making friction and improving output quality.

Flexible AI Image Generation Built for Real Use Cases

Seela AI also offers powerful yet easy-to-use AI image generation capabilities, supporting text-to-image and image-to-image workflows, enabling users to efficiently generate, optimize, and transform visual content. Seela AI also includes commonly used image utilities such as background removal , watermark removal, and popular art styles, usable without additional tools, making it particularly useful for social media teams, designers, and growth marketers who need to produce visual content at scale.

Designed for Speed, Clarity, and Creative Control

Unlike platforms built primarily for AI researchers, Seela AI emphasizes usability and workflow simplicity. Its visual-first interface lowers the learning curve while preserving advanced controls for power users.

“As AI models multiply, users shouldn’t have to,” said the Seela team. “Our goal is to give users control and visibility—so they can focus on creating, not managing tools.”

What’s Next

Seela AI is currently in its MVP stage, focusing on two core capabilities: multi-model AI chat comparison and AI image generation. In the future, Seela plans to expand to video model support and more creative scenarios, gradually developing into a centralized hub for AI-driven creation and experimentation for creators.

Seela AI is now available to all users. For more information about this feature and how to get started creating with any model, please visit https://seela.ai/text-to-image , https://seela.ai/image-to-image

Media Contact:

PR Team

Seela

Email: support@seela.ai