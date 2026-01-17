Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Sees Robot Investment Returns Materialize: Flagship Projects Deliver Over 10x Returns

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the deepening integration of artificial intelligence and the real economy, the robotics industry is emerging as one of the most disruptive frontier sectors. Recently, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) has drawn strong market attention following the disclosure of its impressive investment performance in the robotics space.

The Company announced that it will launch its first livestream session this Sunday (18 January 2026) at 7:50 p.m. on Douyin and WeChat Channels. Centered on robot product sales and market validation, the initiative aims to accelerate the transition of robotics from technology demonstration to consumer-level applications. At the same time, Shoucheng Holdings disclosed that its robotics investment portfolio has achieved an overall absolute return of more than 4x. According to Company Secretary Kang Yu, early investments in several flagship companies — including Unitree Robotics, Galaxy General Robots and Zibian Technology — have each delivered returns exceeding 10x.

These achievements are not the result of short-term financial speculation, but rather stem from a long-term investment strategy built on deep industry insight. “Ecosystem empowerment” has become a key growth driver. Shoucheng Holdings emphasizes the synergy of “investment empowering industry, and industry reinforcing investment,” forming a structured and scalable growth model. This approach extends beyond traditional post-investment support, integrating upstream and downstream industry resources as well as application scenarios to drive coordinated development across the entire value chain. As the robotics market enters a critical phase of scaled commercialization, this comprehensive strategy has helped accelerate valuation growth while enhancing the stability of investment returns.

Strong Returns from Core Investments: Multiple Projects Achieve Over 10x Growth

Since initiating its robotics industry strategy in 2024, Shoucheng Holdings has achieved an overall book return exceeding 4x across a portfolio of more than 20 robotics enterprises, driven by precise sector selection and a systematic, forward-looking investment approach. Through precise sector selection and a systematic, forward-looking investment approach, the Company has achieved an overall book return exceeding 4x, with market participants expecting further upside potential. The portfolio spans the full robotics value chain, including robot hardware manufacturing, embodied intelligence, core control systems, and intelligent application deployment.

Among these investments, Zibian Robot, a representative company in the embodied intelligence segment, recently completed an A++ financing round of approximately RMB 1 billion, joined by several leading institutional investors. Shoucheng Holdings’ affiliated fund participated at an early stage and realized a return exceeding 10x in the latest round, making it one of the most representative success stories within the Company’s robotics portfolio.

In addition, Shoucheng Holdings has invested in several globally influential robotics OEMs. Unitree Robotics, a leading player in the global quadruped robot market, is currently advancing its capital market process and is regarded as one of the robotics sector’s key IPO-track candidates. Other core portfolio companies, such as Galaxy General Robots, have also demonstrated steady growth momentum, continuing to support the overall investment performance of the portfolio.

The strong performance of these carefully selected flagship projects has not only generated significant capital returns, but has also become a cornerstone of Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics ecosystem development.

Building a Robotics Ecosystem: From Investment to Application Scenarios and Channel Synergy

Shoucheng Holdings’ investment success is not driven by capital deployment alone, but by a comprehensive “full-value-chain ecosystem collaboration” strategy designed to amplify investment value.

Across the value chain, the Company has invested upstream in materials, components and core technology suppliers; midstream in robot OEMs and intelligent system manufacturers; and downstream through channel integration and application scenario enablement, forming a closed loop of “investment + industry + application.”

On the channel and scenario front, Shoucheng Holdings has signed strategic agency cooperation agreements with approximately 100 robotics companies, establishing a nationwide distribution network to promote order conversion and product commercialization. Meanwhile, its “Robotics Technology Experience Stores” and “Robotics Livestream Sales Platforms” actively expand consumer-facing application scenarios, effectively shortening the path from innovation to market adoption.

This ecosystem strategy enhances the commercialization capabilities of portfolio companies, enables the generation of real orders and operational data, and further strengthens valuation foundations and long-term growth logic.

As the robotics industry moves beyond its early breakout phase and enters a period of accelerated corporate development, Kang Yu expects that approximately four portfolio robotics companies will initiate listing plans this year, including leading names such as Unitree Robotics. Progress toward public listings is regarded as a key milestone for value realization within the investment portfolio and is expected to further unlock investment returns. This capitalization outlook not only reflects the growth trajectory of individual portfolio companies, but also signals that Shoucheng Holdings’ long-term ecosystem strategy is entering a realization phase.

Robotics Ecosystem Achievements to Be Showcased in Upcoming Livestream

The “Breaking the Barrier Initiative” livestream, scheduled to go live this Sunday evening, will serve as an important platform for Shoucheng Holdings to showcase the progress of its robotics ecosystem development. From an investor’s perspective, the livestream will provide in-depth analysis of industry trends and portfolio company strategies, while examining the technological innovation, brand positioning and future development plans behind core products. This approach allows audiences to gain insight into both product capabilities and the long-term competitiveness of the companies involved.

As the robotics industry transitions from R&D-driven growth toward large-scale commercialization, Shoucheng Holdings’ integrated strategy of “capital + industrial ecosystem + application scenarios” has not only delivered meaningful returns for investors, but has also provided a replicable reference model for the development of China’s robotics industry ecosystem.