Cellebrite to Report Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and discuss its 2026 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461 Conference ID: CLBTQ425 Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q4-2025-financial-results-conference-call-webcast Live Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v9sjjqnr

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite’s AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite’s technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

