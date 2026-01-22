CDNetworks Deepens Presence in Emerging Markets to Accelerate Seamless Digital Experiences

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, has expanded its network presence across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Through the deployment of new local Points of Presence (PoPs) and expanded partnerships with regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs), CDNetworks brings content and applications closer to users, enabling faster load times, secure content delivery, and consistent digital performance in high-growth markets.

As mobile adoption, video streaming, and cloud-based services continue to accelerate across emerging economies, businesses face rising expectations for speed, stability, and security. CDNetworks’ ongoing investments across these regions provide businesses with the foundation needed to scale reliably, protect digital services, and reach users closer to where demand is rapidly growing.

Highlights of CDNetworks’ recent expansion:

Latin America

Increased overall CDN capacity by 150%

Established 20+ new ISP partnerships

Launched new PoPs in Guatemala, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Honduras

Achieved full local ISP coverage in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, and Ecuador

Africa

Achieved 100% network coverage across North Africa

Launched new PoPs in Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Ghana, and Togo

Doubled the number of local ISP partnerships

Middle East

Doubled local content delivery ratio in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other key markets

Established 15+ new ISP partnerships

South and Southeast Asia

Doubled CDN capacity in Vietnam, with 40% growth in Malaysia and 30% in Thailand

Expanded PoPs in Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh

Achieved 100% network coverage in India

Upgraded Singapore PoPs with 400kW of additional capacity

“Our goal is to bring the edge closer to users across every market, enabling businesses to deliver experiences that are not only fast but inherently reliable and secure,” said Anthony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks. “Moving forward, we will continue to equip global businesses to scale and accelerate their operations in these dynamic markets.“

