CODIT Launches ChatCODIT, an AI Policy Agent for Global Regulatory Intelligence

– Delivers structured regulatory analysis and actionable checklists in response to user queries

– Powered by cross-border regulatory data spanning the U.S., South Korea and Japan, with expansion planned across Southeast Asia and Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CODIT, an AI-driven legal, regulatory, and policy intelligence platform, today announced the beta launch of ‘ChatCODIT,’ an interactive AI agent designed to support global regulatory and policy response.



A preview of the ‘ChatCODIT’ interface

ChatCODIT allows users to analyze policy and regulatory developments through a question-based conversational interface. By drawing on regulatory data across multiple jurisdictions, the platform helps organizations identify relevant requirements, track regulatory changes, and compare obligations across markets.

Beyond analysis, ChatCODIT supports practical application by converting regulatory insights into actionable guidance. Features such as structured regulatory checklists help teams translate complex policy information into clear next steps, enabling more efficient and consistent compliance workflows.

These capabilities are powered by comprehensive policy and legislative data, including U.S. federal and all 50 state-level bills and laws, as well as statutory and regulatory data from South Korea and Japan.

ChatCODIT consolidates regulatory intelligence across jurisdictions into a single interface, reducing reliance on fragmented monitoring. It supports regulatory teams by surfacing relevant global obligations, identifying jurisdiction-specific differences, and highlighting potential compliance implications as policy discussions evolve.

CODIT plans to expand its data coverage to additional jurisdictions, including Singapore, Taiwan region, and Europe, as part of its broader strategy to build a global policy intelligence infrastructure.

“As we continue to expand our country coverage, we aim to grow alongside our users, supporting their global strategies with timely, intelligent policy insights,” said Ji Eun Chung, CEO of CODIT.

The ChatCODIT beta service is currently available for a free trial on the official CODIT website.

About CODIT

CODIT is an AI-powered regulatory intelligence company that provides legal, regulatory, and policy monitoring across industries, including IT, healthcare, and consumer goods. Powered by patented AI technology and over one billion proprietary data points, CODIT helps organizations navigate complex regulatory environments and manage legal risk more effectively.