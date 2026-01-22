Deltek Global Partner Awards Recognize Partners Driving Measurable Customer Outcomes

Honorees span government contracting, architecture, engineering, consulting, and professional services industries, driving innovative and mission-critical results worldwide

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of this year’s Deltek Global Partner Awards, recognizing partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and customer impact across its global network.

The annual awards celebrate organizations of all sizes that collaborate with Deltek to help project-based businesses modernize operations, improve outcomes, and deliver mission-critical work with greater confidence. This year’s honorees reflect excellence across key industries, including government contracting, architecture and engineering, consulting, and professional services.

Celebrating Excellence in the Deltek Partner Ecosystem

The Deltek Global Partner Awards honor organizations that collaborate with Deltek to significantly contribute to customer success and the broader project-based business community. Recipients are evaluated based on:

Customer outcomes and testimonials

Innovation and product adoption

Business growth and performance metrics

Thought leadership and market influence

2025 Deltek Global Partner Awards

Collaboration Partner of the Year: Infotek

Infotek Rising Star Partner of the Year: CrunchTech

CrunchTech Innovation Partner of the Year: Silversoft

Silversoft Services Partner of the Year: Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly Cloud Migration Partner of the Year: Infotek

Infotek International Partner of the Year: Silversoft

Silversoft Government Contracting Resell Partner of the Year: PCI

PCI Deltek Resell Partner of the Year: Full Sail Partners

Full Sail Partners Marketplace Partner of the Year: Vroozi

“Across government contracting, architecture and engineering, consulting, and professional services, the Deltek partner ecosystem is helping our customers modernize how they deliver projects while continuously raising the bar,” said Mike Byrd, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Deltek. “Our work wouldn’t be possible without these incredible partners and their remarkable achievements. Together with this vibrant community, we’re innovating to deliver measurable outcomes so that project-based businesses worldwide can run mission-critical projects with greater speed, clarity, and control.”

Recognizing Outstanding Partners

Deltek’s partner network plays a critical role in helping organizations transform operations and maximize their business potential. This year, the awards spotlight partners who excelled in:

Solution delivery

Customer service and support

Industry leadership

Innovation in project-based software

Benefits of the Deltek Partner Ecosystem

Deltek partners gain access to a comprehensive set of enablement resources designed to accelerate growth and enhance customer value, including:

Training and Enablement: In-depth education, certifications, and continuous learning

In-depth education, certifications, and continuous learning Advanced Tools: Access to Deltek platforms, tech innovations, and integration resources

Access to Deltek platforms, tech innovations, and integration resources Go-to-Market Support: Co-selling, joint marketing, and lead-generation opportunities

Co-selling, joint marketing, and lead-generation opportunities Global Community: Knowledge sharing, networking, and international visibility

Knowledge sharing, networking, and international visibility Exclusive Insights: Early access to product updates, industry trends, and best practices

This ecosystem empowers partners to deliver high-impact solutions and stand out as trusted advisors in their industries.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle—from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

