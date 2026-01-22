ECICS: Celebrating Over 50 Years of Protecting Singapore with Comprehensive Insurance Solutions

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ECICS Limited marks more than five decades of serving the people of Singapore with trusted and innovative insurance solutions. Established in 1975, ECICS has grown alongside the nation, evolving from a government-backed initiative into a leading homegrown general insurer. For over 50 years, ECICS has provided financial security to individuals and businesses, adapting to changing needs while remaining committed to its core mission of offering reliable, tailored protection at every stage of life.

Over 50 Years of Growth

Since its inception, ECICS has played a key role in shaping Singapore’s insurance landscape. Originally founded to support local businesses, the company has expanded its offerings to include personal and business insurance solutions, reflecting the evolving needs of the nation. From the early years of economic expansion to today’s digitally driven world, ECICS has remained at the forefront, ensuring Singaporeans are protected through life’s uncertainties.

“With ECICS, our customers aren’t just buying insurance; they are gaining a lifelong partner in protection,” said Choi Kin Seng, Chief Executive Officer, ECICS Limited. “For more than five decades, we have grown with Singapore, adapting to new challenges and opportunities while staying true to our mission of safeguarding individuals, families, and businesses.”

Comprehensive Insurance Solutions for Every Generation

ECICS continues to expand its portfolio, offering insurance solutions designed for Singaporeans at every stage of life. Whether it’s ensuring young children who are protected from unforeseen accidents, safeguarding homeowners, assisting car owners with seamless coverage, or providing security for domestic employers, ECICS has evolved to meet the changing needs of the modern era.

1. Private Motor Car Insurance: Protecting Drivers for Over 50 Years

FREE NCD Protector – First claim does not reduce your No Claim Discount (NCD).

– First claim does not reduce your No Claim Discount (NCD). Buy-up NCD Add-on – Jumpstart to 50% discount on renewal by paying an additional premium.

– Jumpstart to by paying an additional premium. Excess Waiver – Up to $750 off standard excess at ECICS-authorised workshops.

– Up to at ECICS-authorised workshops. Special Electric Vehicle (EV) Incentives – Go green with exclusive benefits for electric vehicle owners, including tailored coverage options, discounts, and offers to support a sustainable future.

2. Home Contents Insurance: Protecting Homes for Generations

First Loss Coverage – Covers up to the sum insured without underinsurance concerns.

– Covers up to without underinsurance concerns. 24/7 Fire Assistance – Immediate support in the event of a fire or other insured peril.

– Immediate support in the event of a fire or other insured peril. Burglary Protection – Coverage of up to $62,500.

3. Maid Insurance: Providing Stability for Employers

Zero-dollar co-payment option for hospital & surgical expenses exceeding $15,000 .

for hospital & surgical expenses exceeding . Up to $80,000 coverage per year for hospital & surgical expenses.

for hospital & surgical expenses. Wages & Levy Reimbursement – Up to 90 days coverage if the domestic worker is hospitalized.

4. Personal Accident Insurance: Worldwide Personal Accident Protection for All Ages

Junior : Ensuring children receive up to $150,000 in permanent disability coverage and education protection benefits .

: Ensuring children receive in permanent disability coverage and . Standard : Covering adults with up to $600,000 for permanent total disablement , weekly income benefits , and Traditional Chinese medicine treatment .

: Covering adults with , , and . Senior: Providing peace of mind with Loss of ADL (activities of daily living) benefits up to $30,000, home modification support, and compassionate accidental death payout

A Future Built on Innovation & Trust

As ECICS moves beyond its 50-year milestone, the company remains firmly focused on innovation and customer-centric solutions. This period also marks the introduction of ECICS’s refreshed brand identity, featuring a new logo inspired by the “Red Dot”, symbolising Singapore’s resilience, strength, and progress.

“As a homegrown insurer, our roots are deeply tied to Singapore,” added Choi. “While we celebrate more than 50 years of service, our focus remains on the future. Our mission remains unchanged: to provide protection that grows with our customers, offering peace of mind and financial security in an ever-changing world.”

About ECICS Limited

Founded in 1975, ECICS Limited is a leading general insurer in Singapore, specialising in personal and business insurance solutions. Initially established by the Singapore government to support trade and business expansion, ECICS has since evolved into a fully licensed general insurer regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

As a homegrown insurer with deep local expertise, ECICS understands the unique needs of Singaporeans. Its suite of personal insurance products includes Private Motor Car Insurance, Home Contents Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance plans, and Maid Insurance, offering protection for individuals, families, and businesses. On the commercial front, ECICS continues to provide trusted solutions for businesses, ensuring they are safeguarded against unforeseen risks.

A subsidiary of IFS Capital Limited, an SGX-listed financial group, ECICS remains committed to service excellence, innovation, and long-term customer protection. With over 50 years of experience, ECICS looks ahead to continuing its role as a reliable insurance partner for generations to come.

Learn more at https://www.ecics.com/.