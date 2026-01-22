GAC Enters Australia with AION V, M8 PHEV and EMZOOM; Launches Australian Local Strategy to Build a Benchmark Market in the South Pacific

SYDNEY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On November 18, 2025, GAC hosted its brand and new model launch ceremony in Sydney, officially unveiling its Australia Local Strategy—”GAC: Growing Australian Confidence”—the localized implementation of the company’s global “One GAC 2.0” strategy. One of the event’s major highlights was the simultaneous debut of three strategic global models: the spacious intelligent SUV, AION V, the versatile luxury MPV, M8 PHEV —the first plug-in hybrid MPV in Australia—and the EMZOOM, the stylish intelligent SUV. Together, these models offer a diversified range of mobility solutions across pure electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel powertrains, meeting the diverse needs of urban commuters, families, and business users alike.

The M8 PHEV, Australia’s first plug-in hybrid luxury MPV, embodies the concept of a “Serene and Refined Mobile Mansion.” Combining powerful yet smooth electric performance with intelligent comfort and convenience, it sets a new benchmark for executive travel and premium family mobility.

The AION V, designed with modern families in mind, combines long-range electric capability, ultra-fast charging, versatile space, and advanced safety. It has achieved the prestigious E-NCAP five-star safety rating and fully complies with Australia’s five-star safety standards. It sets a new benchmark for green, intelligent SUVs and stands out as the perfect companion for Australian families embracing sustainable mobility.

The EMZOOM, with its bold, dynamic design, intelligent interior, and class-leading driving experience, brings fresh excitement to young, style-conscious drivers—showcasing GAC’s distinctive spirit of youthful innovation and high-performance engineering.

These three new models embody GAC’s commitment to “top-tier quality” and “pioneering technology,” fully addressing Australian consumers’ priorities on safety, range, intelligence, and value. Over the next five years, GAC plans to introduce over ten new models across sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and MPVs—building a comprehensive product portfolio that spans all segments and powertrain technologies to deliver Australian customers high-tech, high-quality, and high-value mobility experiences.