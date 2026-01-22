Explore 8 Interactive Photo Zones with MOLLY in Her Timeless Signature Looks

MOLLY 20th Anniversary Themed Pop-up Store Debut at The Peak

Emark On a New Chapter with MOLLY Beneath Hong Kong’s Starlit Skyline

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate MOLLY’s 20th anniversary, The Peak Tram & Peak Tower join hands with POP MART and Peak Galleria of Hang Lung Properties to present “Journey to The Star: MOLLY Back to The Peak”, from today until 31 March 2026. This campaign revisits MOLLY’s creative evolution over the past two decades and invites fans and guests from around the world to embark on an immersive adventure filled with imagination and discovery.



MOLLY 20th Anniversary—Journey to The Star – MOLLY Back to The Peak_With People

One summer afternoon in 2006, artist Kenny Wong met a little girl at a charity event at Victoria Peak. With big lake-blue eyes and short golden hair, she sat in the sunlight, completely focused on drawing. Her signature pout carried a hint of pride, as if her mind was filled with endless imagination. In Kenny’s eyes, she was like a shining star—sparking one “MOLLY” idea after another. And so, a girl who was a little proud and a little stubborn came to life. With her chin lifted, she told the world: “Hi, my name is MOLLY.”

Today, in her 20th anniversary year, MOLLY comes home to reconnect with that original childlike wonder and make a delightful appearance across Victoria Peak in January —inviting everyone to see Hong Kong anew and create fresh memories beneath the starlit skyline.

Where It All Began — MOLLY’s Homecoming to Victoria Peak

Guests can explore 8 themed photogenic installations located at the Peak Tram Central Terminus, The Peak Tower, Sky Terrace 428, and Peak Road Garden, bringing an unforgettable Peak experience and creating lasting memories at Victoria Peak. Each installation represents a distinct chapter of MOLLY’s 20-year journey, celebrating her signature looks and timeless storytelling.

What’s more, guests can embark on the “MOLLY Starwish Stamp Collection Adventure” to collect stamps at designated locations to create your very own personalized “Journey to The Star: MOLLY back to The Peak” themed stamp card. Don’t miss the MOLLY 20th Anniversary Themed Pop-Up Store at Peak Galleria.

Eight “Journey to The Star: MOLLY Back to The Peak” Photo Zones Location Twinkle Twinkle Little Earth – 10 th Anniversary The special 10th anniversary edition “Little Star on Earth” shines brightly at the entrance of the Peak Tram Central Terminus, welcoming visitors with MOLLY’s cosmic charm, celebrating MOLLY’s voyage across the universe of imagination. Entrance of Peak Tram Central Terminus Giant MOLLY’s Crown Look up and be dazzled! Giant inflatable crowns float above the atrium inside The Peak Tower, symbolizing MOLLY’s 20 years of creativity and celebrating her reign as the queen of imagination. L1, The Peak Tower Love You 2020 – 14 th Anniversary MOLLY’s feline-inspired adventure brings a touch of romance and playfulness to Sky Terrace 428, the city’s highest viewing platform. Sky Terrace 428 MOLLY The Paint er Step into MOLLY’s studio and watch her paint the world with colours of joy and wonder. MOLLY & Unicorn (Original Ver.) – 8 th Anniversary A magical reunion with MOLLY and her unicorn companion, symbolizing purity, dreams, and endless creativity. MOLLY M Salute to the Childhood Classic – 5 th Anniversary A nostalgic tribute to the iconic “Lost MOLLY M”, celebrating her timeless charm and the roots of her imaginative journey. You Are Not Alone – Rebirth 2006 (Original Ver.) – 1st Anniversary MOLLY’s 1st anniversary “You Are Not Alone – Rebirth 2006” was unveiled at the Peak Road Garden, marking the beginning of the “Journey to The Star” Rows of seats appeared with the words “MOLLY 20TH” for celebrating her 20th anniversary. Peak Road Garden MOLLY 20 th Anniversary Themed 4th Generation Peak Tram Photo Zone MOLLY joins the 4th generation Peak Tram displayed at the Peak Road Garden, inviting guests to journey through time alongside her in a whimsical outdoor setting.

“Journey to The Star: MOLLY Back to The Peak” Decoration Details: Date: From now until 31 March 2026 Time: 10am – 10pm (Mon – Fri) ; 8am – 10pm (Sat, Sun & Public Holidays) Location: Peak Tram Central Terminus, The Peak Tower, Sky Terrace 428 and Peak Road Garden

MOLLY 20th Anniversary Themed POP MART Pop-Up Store Arrive s at The Peak

As part of the MOLLY 20th Anniversary Celebration – “MOLLY’s Journey to The Stars: Return to The Peak”, POP MART’s MOLLY 20th Anniversary Themed PopUp‑ Store has officially opened at Peak Galleria. Standing proudly at the store entrance is the MOLLY Anniversary Sculpture – “It’s a Beautiful Day”, symbolizing a wish for good weather and inviting visitors to enjoy Hong Kong’s breathtaking city views.

Inside the store, guests will also discover a series of specially designed illustrations by Kenny Wong, created exclusively for MOLLY’s 20th Anniversary, awaiting fans and visitors to explore.

MOLLY 20th Anniversary Themed Pop-Up Store Details: Date: From now until 15 July 2026 Time: 10am – 8pm (Mon – Sun) ; 10am – 9pm (Public Holidays) Location: Atrium on Level One, Peak Galleria

Send Your Birthday Wish to MOLLY Through “MOLLY Starwish Stamp Collection Adventure”

Celebrate MOLLY’s birthday by joining “MOLLY Starwish Stamp Collection Adventure”. Pick up your themed stamp card on G/F (near Guest Services Counter) of The Peak Tower. Visit each designated location to collect all the stamps and create a one-of-a-kind 20th anniversary birthday card for MOLLY to take home as a special keepsake.

“MOLLY Starwish Stamp Collection Adventure“ Details: Date: From now until 31 March 2026 Time: 8am – 10pm daily Stamp Card Location: G/F (near Guest Services Counter) Stamp Counter Locations: P2 Atrium, G/F (near Guest Services Counter) and 1/F, The Peak Tower Remarks: Daily quota applies. Postcards are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

This January, come celebrate MOLLY’s 20-year journey of imagination

and creativity with us beneath the starlit skyline of Hong Kong!

