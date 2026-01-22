NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Crypto Firm BitGo Prices NYSE IPO Above Range at $18 a Share

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 22nd

U.S. equities are poised to extend Wednesday’s gains as geopolitical tensions ease following President Trump’s framework agreement with NATO over Greenland and his decision to delay new European tariffs.

Digital asset infrastructure firm BitGo begins trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $18 per share, above range, valuing the company at over $2 billion.

Viewers can tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET via the NYSE TV app to hear from BitGo executives Jody Mettler and Chen Fang following their Opening Bell ceremony.

Markets will watch key economic data today, including the latest PCE inflation reading and a revision to Q3 GDP, while NYSE‑listed Procter & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories, and GE Aerospace report earnings.

Opening Bell

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) celebrates its Initial Public Offering

Closing Bell

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) celebrates its 100th year of drilling and delivering performance

