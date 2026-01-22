Telangana (India) Sets Global Ambition with Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30

Positioning Telangana among the world’s top five life sciences clusters by 2030

Targets USD 25 billion in investments

Shifts focus from scale-led manufacturing to innovation-driven, value creation

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Government of Telangana, India today unveiled its Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, signalling the State’s intent to play a far more consequential role in shaping the future of global healthcare, advanced therapeutics, and sustainable bio-manufacturing.



Left To Right:1. Sri K Shashanka, IAS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), Government of Telangana; 2. Sri Shakthi M. Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences and Pharma and Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Life Sciences, Government of Telangana;3. Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, Government of Telangana; 4. Sri A Revanth Reddy, The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana; 5. Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana; 6. Sri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana;7. Sri Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health and Healthcare; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum

The policy articulates a decisive shift from scale-driven manufacturing to value-led, innovation-powered growth and positions Telangana as a globally integrated life sciences hub across discovery, development, and deployment. With a clear ambition to rank among the top five life sciences clusters worldwide by 2030, the policy targets USD 25 billion in investments, creation of 500,000 high-quality jobs, and deeper integration into global life sciences value chains.

The manufacturing depth is increasingly complemented by high-value R&D and innovation activity. Several global sciences organizations —including Amgen, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lilly, among several others have established or expanded R&D, digital, and global capability centres in Hyderabad, reflecting confidence in the Telangana’s scientific talent and innovation-ready infrastructure.

The Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 represents a deliberate scale-up, designed to accelerate Telangana’s transition from being indispensable to global supply chains to becoming a global originator of advanced therapies and platforms. The policy was unveiled by the Chief Minister Mr. A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of Minister for IT & Industries, Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Mr. Sanjay Kumar IAS, and CEO, Telangana Lifesciences, Mr. Shakthi M. Nagappan.

“We are building one of the world’s most trusted and transformational biosciences ecosystems—driving global health impact from Telangana. The policy’s global unveiling at Davos reflects Telangana’s conviction that the next phase of growth in life sciences will be driven by cross-border collaboration, global capital, and shared innovation agendas.” said Mr. A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, India.

“The policy prioritizes frontier science and advanced manufacturing platforms, including cell and gene therapies, peptides, precision fermentation, and other next-generation modalities. It strengthens the broader ecosystem across clinical research, pharma services, diagnostics, medical electronics and digital health—positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global life sciences hubs” Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, and Industries, Government of Telangana

The policy implementation will be anchored by globally benchmarked infrastructure, including the Green Pharma City, ten Pharma Villages, expansion of Genome Valley, and further strengthening of the Medical Devices Park.

A dedicated Life Sciences Innovation Fund, scalable up to INR 1,000 crore (USD 100 million), will catalyze early- and growth-stage innovation, support deep-tech ventures, and crowd in private and institutional capital. This is supported by the establishment of the Telangana School of Life Sciences, a university of global excellence focused on research, education, and future-ready talent development.

About Telangana Life Sciences:

Telangana’s aspiration is anchored in a mature, globally connected ecosystem that already operates at scale. Over the past two decades, the State has evolved from a manufacturing base into a full-spectrum life sciences hub spanning discovery research, clinical development, advanced manufacturing, and global operations.

Today, Telangana is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies, hosts one of the world’s highest concentrations of USFDA-approved pharmaceutical facilities, supplies one-third of global vaccine demand, and serves as a trusted manufacturing and R&D partner to leading global life sciences companies. Companies in Hyderabad play a critical role in strengthening the resilience of global healthcare supply chains, particularly in vaccines, complex generics, biologics, and biosimilars.