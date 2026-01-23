Cregis to Explore the Next Phase of Digital Finance at Consensus Hong Kong 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2026– As stablecoins, AI, and automated systems increasingly enter real-world finance and payments, digital asset infrastructure is approaching a critical inflection point. Enterprise blockchain infrastructure provider Cregis has announced it will participate in Consensus Hong Kong 2026, taking place February 10–12, where it will engage with industry peers on the evolving role of stablecoins, enterprise asset management, and emerging technologies in financial systems.

Attendees can visit Booth 1808 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to explore Cregis’ infrastructure offerings, including its crypto payment engine, self-custody MPC wallet infrastructure, and enterprise-grade self-custody solutions. According to the team, the event represents not just an industry appearance, but an opportunity to observe and contribute to a deeper question: how crypto assets can meaningfully integrate into real financial systems.

Digital Assets Enter Business Operations

Over the past few years, much of the industry conversation has centered on issuance and trading. But as institutional participation accelerates, the focus is shifting toward a more complex challenge: how digital assets are operated in secure, compliant, and efficient ways.

As financial institutions and payment companies begin using on-chain assets in real business workflows, asset management is no longer just about private key security. It becomes a system-level problem involving multi-party coordination, permission design, auditability, and risk governance.

Against this backdrop, Cregis plans to focus on:

The security and coordination requirements of enterprise asset management in stablecoin and payment use cases

How permissions, accountability, and auditability should function across multi-team, multi-system operations

How automation and intelligent systems are redefining the requirements for underlying asset infrastructure



Stablecoins Move to the Center of Financial Infrastructure

Consensus Hong Kong 2026’s agenda reflects a broader industry shift. Compared with previous years, stablecoin-related discussions have expanded significantly, with the focus moving from whether stablecoins are viable to how they scale.

Topics around cross-border payments, settlement efficiency, liquidity movement, and regulatory frameworks are increasingly seen as the connective layer between crypto-native systems and traditional finance. For many industry participants, this marks a transition: crypto assets are no longer viewed primarily as speculative instruments, but as emerging components of financial circulation infrastructure.

AI, Automation, and Crypto Enter the Execution Phase

Beyond stablecoins, the convergence of AI, robotics, and crypto has emerged as another defining theme at Consensus 2026. Rather than focusing on conceptual narratives, industry discussions are now centered on execution. Attention has shifted toward ensuring asset security as AI agents operate autonomously, clarifying responsibility and authority when automated systems participate in economic activity, and rethinking how financial infrastructure must evolve as enterprise systems themselves become economic actors.

Together, these discussions reflect a broader industry shift: technological convergence is moving decisively toward real-world deployment, marking a transition from storytelling to implementation.

The Debate Has Shifted

Disagreements around the future of crypto adoption remain. But the nature of the debate has changed. At Consensus Hong Kong 2026, the discussion is less about whether crypto will be adopted, and more about:

What form adoption will take

Whether infrastructure will become invisible to end users

Who bears systemic risk, and who defines operational rules

In this context, the maturity of infrastructure is emerging as a key determinant of where the industry goes next.

Observing and Participating in an Inflection Point

The industry is transitioning from “exploring possibilities” to “building durable systems.” The evolving themes at Consensus Hong Kong 2026 are a clear signal of that shift.

As stablecoins, digital assets, and intelligent systems move deeper into real financial and commercial environments, the resilience, controllability, and compliance-readiness of infrastructure will determine how far adoption can go. During the event, Cregis will engage with participants across payments, financial institutions, and Web3, while continuing to focus on the evolution of enterprise digital finance infrastructure.

Cregis aims to provide enterprises with end-to-end digital asset management and operational infrastructure. By building security-first, flexible, and compliance-oriented systems, the company seeks to abstract complex onchain operations into standardized solutions that enterprises can easily integrate and manage — helping institutional clients navigate this industry transition with confidence.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.