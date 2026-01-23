GIBO.ai Articulates a Vision for AI as the Nervous System of Future Mobility Ecosystems

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading innovation-driven AI ecosystem, today outlined its long-term vision for GIBO.ai as a foundational intelligence layer designed to connect, coordinate, and evolve future mobility systems across air, ground, and digital infrastructure.

Rather than viewing mobility as a collection of independent vehicles, GIBO envisions a future where intelligence flows continuously across systems—where EV motorbikes, aerial platforms, logistics networks, and urban infrastructure operate as interconnected intelligence nodes within a single computational fabric.

From Vehicles to Intelligence Networks

As mobility platforms become increasingly electrified and connected, the defining challenge of the next decade will not be hardware capability, but how intelligence is shared, learned, and orchestrated across systems.

GIBO.ai is being architected to function as the computational nervous system of future mobility—enabling vehicles and infrastructure to sense their environment, exchange intelligence, and respond collectively to changing conditions. In this model, mobility assets no longer act in isolation; instead, they become participants in a living intelligence network that continuously adapts and improves.

This shift marks a fundamental transition from machine-centric mobility to system-level intelligence, where awareness, prediction, and coordination are embedded at the core of how movement is managed.

Intelligence That Moves Across Domains

The GIBO.ai Calculation Engine is designed to operate horizontally across multiple mobility domains, allowing intelligence developed in one context to inform others. Insights derived from ground mobility can enhance aerial operations; environmental data collected from the air can improve urban flow on the ground.

By enabling this cross-domain intelligence exchange, GIBO.ai lays the groundwork for mobility ecosystems that are not only connected, but contextually aware—capable of understanding how individual movements contribute to broader system behavior.

Over time, this architecture supports increasingly sophisticated coordination between air and ground mobility, logistics flows, and urban infrastructure, without requiring each system to be rebuilt from scratch.

A Foundation for Scalable, Responsible Mobility Intelligence

GIBO’s vision emphasizes that intelligence must scale responsibly. As systems become more autonomous and interconnected, the ability to manage complexity, ensure transparency, and maintain system-wide coherence becomes critical.

By positioning GIBO.ai as a centralized intelligence layer—rather than a collection of isolated features—the Company aims to support long-term scalability while preserving adaptability. This approach allows mobility ecosystems to evolve incrementally, integrating new platforms, sensors, and technologies without disrupting the underlying intelligence architecture.

“Mobility’s future will be defined by how intelligence flows, not how fast vehicles move.”

“Vehicles will continue to evolve, but intelligence architectures are what ultimately define eras,” said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.

“With GIBO.ai, we are focused on building the nervous system of future mobility—one that allows intelligence to move seamlessly across air and ground, enabling systems to learn collectively and operate as a unified whole.”

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

