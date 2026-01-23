Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q4) & IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series Half Yearly Review (2025 2H)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2026 – IX Asia Indexes today announced the 2025 4quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 30January 2026 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1.1 ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 19 with 3 additions and 3 deletions.

Additions

BNB Monero Zcash

Deletions

Toncoin Polkadot Uniswap

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 86.67%* (excluding stablecoins, which have 8.38% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 76.82%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.83T to USD3.38T (-11.75%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD163.91B to USD157.69B (-3.79%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 18.41% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (“IXSR5”)

Addition

BNB

Deletion

Dogecoin

1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (“IXSR10”).

Additions

BNB Bitcoin Cash

Deletions

Sui Chainlink

1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

Additions

BNB Bitcoin Cash

Deletions

Sui Stellar

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of the cut-off date on 31st December 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index (“IX5050”) maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“IXPI”) has a weighting of 81.72% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.

At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 83.12% and 16.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will increase from 4 to 6 Stablecoin comprises 8.38% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.97% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.

Additions

Paypal USD World Liberty Financial USD

Deletions

No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will decrease from 20 to 19 with 1 addition and 2 deletions.

Additions

Arbitrum

Deletions

GateToken Vechain

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges

Binance MEXC LBank (NEW) Bybit Gate.io Kucoin (NEW) Huobi Global Crypto.com OKEx Coinbase Exchange

Removed Exchanges

Bitget Upbit

The selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes’ constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders’ background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents’ weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 31st December 2025, based on the past 90 days average

XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q4

Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents 19 in Q4 2025 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24×7 (On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors) Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average- Volume Cut-off Price Cumulative Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Bitcoin $1,989,284,098,818 $63,657,225,640 $88,430.14 58.89% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 $2,971.42 71.18% 26.88% 3 XRP $136,413,074,765 $4,664,704,256 $1.88 75.21% 8.53% 4 BNB $135,843,874,064 $3,594,573,146 $860.55 79.24% 8.88% 5 Solana $88,201,626,948 $6,019,801,260 $124.93 81.85% 5.27% 6 TRON $27,987,763,480 $768,794,987 $0.29 82.68% 2.03% 7 Dogecoin $26,060,743,087 $2,119,786,157 $0.12 83.45% 1.55% 8 Cardano $19,025,988,100 $963,071,173 $0.35 84.01% 0.95% 9 Hyperliquid $12,100,123,024 $459,515,998 $25.99 84.37% 0.66% 10 Bitcoin Cash $10,827,264,073 $464,109,669 $595.15 84.69% 0.89% 11 Chainlink $10,680,231,005 $794,751,228 $12.41 85.00% 0.66% 12 Stellar $8,938,708,816 $230,152,790 $0.21 85.27% 0.51% 13 Sui $7,483,130,662 $991,745,859 $1.43 85.49% 0.40% 14 Avalanche $7,310,744,864 $551,428,569 $12.56 85.71% 0.40% 15 Litecoin $6,987,901,448 $743,485,394 $78.76 85.91% 0.45% 16 Monero $6,902,908,361 $183,543,268 $438.67 86.12% 0.61% 17 Hedera $6,668,837,860 $269,894,606 $0.11 86.32% 0.36% 18 Zcash $6,549,882,643 $1,212,003,644 $528.45 86.51% 0.65% 19 Shiba Inu $5,428,032,178 $165,251,163 $0.00 86.67% 0.32%

As of 31 December,2025

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website



Appendix 3



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

Index Constituent ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20.00% 46.23% 10.00% 37.99% – – 2 Ethereum 20.00% 20.83% 10.00% 17.12% 10.00% 26.46% 3 XRP 20.00% 11.74% 10.00% 9.64% 10.00% 14.91% 4 BNB 20.00% 11.98% 10.00% 9.84% 10.00% 15.21% 5 Solana 20.00% 9.22% 10.00% 7.58% 10.00% 11.72% 6 TRON – – 10.00% 4.71% 10.00% 7.27% 7 Dogecoin – – 10.00% 4.12% 10.00% 6.36% 8 Cardano – – 10.00% 3.21% 10.00% 4.96% 9 Hyperliquid – – 10.00% 2.68% 10.00% 4.15% 10 Bitcoin Cash – – 10.00% 3.11% 10.00% 4.82% 11 Chainlink – – – – 10.00% 4.14%

As of 31 December 2025

Appendix 4



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

Crypto 90-day-average Crypto Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto Volume Index Level Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional Bitcoin $1,989,284,098,818 $63,657,225,640 21347.98 50.00% 83.12% Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 25514.52 50.00% 16.88%

As of 31 December 2025

Appendix 5



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average- volume Cut-off Price Cumulative Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Tether USDT $183,552,503,827 $124,872,302,744 $0.9989 66.46% 40.00% 2 USDC $76,268,680,935 $15,196,262,826 $0.9997 26.98% 40.00% 3 Ethena USDe $8,966,457,127 $264,620,656 $0.9984 2.23% 6.81% 4 Dai $5,364,378,401 $158,710,775 $0.9997 1.90% 5.81% 5 PayPal USD $3,272,894,735 $102,279,408 $0.9995 1.26% 3.83% 6 World Liberty Financial USD $2,779,011,080 $482,782,958 $0.9992 1.17% 3.55%

As of 31 December 2025

Appendix 6



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average- volume Cut-off Price Cumulative Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 $2,971.42 12.29% 40.00% 2 Solana $88,201,626,948 $6,019,801,260 $124.93 14.90% 25.88% 3 TRON $27,987,763,480 $768,794,987 $0.29 15.73% 9.97% 4 Cardano $19,025,988,100 $963,071,173 $0.35 16.29% 4.64% 5 Hyperliquid $12,100,123,024 $459,515,998 $25.99 16.65% 3.24% 6 Chainlink $10,680,231,005 $794,751,228 $12.41 16.97% 3.23% 7 Sui $7,483,130,662 $991,745,859 $1.43 17.19% 1.97% 8 Avalanche $7,310,744,864 $551,428,569 $12.56 17.41% 1.99% 9 Hedera $6,668,837,860 $269,894,606 $0.11 17.60% 1.76% 10 Toncoin $4,774,404,428 $148,654,256 $1.62 17.74% 1.47% 11 Mantle $4,498,375,025 $214,742,447 $0.97 17.88% 1.16% 12 Polkadot $4,361,897,490 $263,725,224 $1.81 18.01% 1.10% 13 NEAR Protocol $2,658,622,509 $293,031,954 $1.51 18.09% 0.72% 14 Ethereum Classic $2,282,830,048 $120,244,235 $11.86 18.15% 0.68% 15 Internet Computer $2,155,777,289 $229,758,159 $2.83 18.22% 0.57% 16 Aptos $2,009,849,397 $162,937,619 $1.72 18.28% 0.47% 17 Polygon (prev. MATIC) $1,672,121,703 $116,186,816 $0.10 18.33% 0.40% 18 Arbitrum $1,467,291,089 $188,742,687 $0.19 18.37% 0.40% 19 Cosmos $1,317,125,662 $100,431,704 $1.97 18.41% 0.35%



As of 31 December,2025

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price; the arrangement of order may not be the same as the 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website



Appendix 7



ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker NASDAQ Reuters Ticker Real-time Delayed ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI2 .IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI IXCBI2 .IXBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI IXCEI2 .IXEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24×7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

About IX Crypto Indexes