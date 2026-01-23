Tet 2026 Travel Trends: Vietnamese Travelers Choose to Explore Home Destinations, Agoda Finds

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With Tet just around the corner, the spirit of reunion and celebration is already building across Vietnam, and travel plans are no exception. Embracing the excitement of the Lunar New Year, digital travel platform Agoda today revealed that more Vietnamese travelers are looking to pack their bags over the national holiday this year compared to the Tet holiday period last year – with a clear preference for exploring destinations within the country.

Based on searches made by travelers in Vietnam between October and November 2025 for check-ins during 14–22 February 2026, Agoda observed that overall Tet travel interest for both domestic and international travel increased compared to the Tet travel period last year. Most of this growth is driven by domestic travel, which rose by 22%, while interest in outbound trips also increased, though more modestly, by 7%.

This trend reflects findings from Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which shows that 50% of Vietnamese respondents plan to travel domestically in 2026. With nine consecutive days off during Tet – and a cultural tendency to add some annual leave to the period and extend the break – the holiday offers the ideal opportunity for Vietnamese families to reconnect, relax, and explore destinations across the country without the complexities of international travel.

According to Agoda, Da Lat remains the top domestic destination for Tet 2026, showing a 44% increase in searches thanks to its cool climate and festive atmosphere. Phu Quoc has overtaken Nha Trang to secure second place with a 41% increase, appealing to travelers seeking sun, beaches, and family-friendly resorts. Nha Trang and Da Nang remain strong contenders ranking third and fourth, respectively, known for their coastal charm and diverse activities. Vung Tau rounds out the top five with a 31% increase, remaining a convenient short getaway for Ho Chi Minh City residents.

For those traveling abroad, Bangkok continues to be the most favored international destination for Vietnamese travelers during Tet. Singapore rises to second place this year with a 25% increase in travel interest, replacing Tokyo, which now sits in third. Meanwhile, Hong Kong makes a notable appearance in fourth place, recording a 46% increase in Tet travel interest. Bali completes the top five, maintaining its reputation as a relaxing and culturally rich holiday spot.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director at Agoda Vietnam, said:

“Tet is one of the most meaningful times of the year for Vietnamese travelers. With an especially long break this year, it becomes the perfect moment for families and friends to begin new journeys – whether exploring the beauty of Vietnam or venturing abroad. Agoda is delighted to support this spirit of travel by offering a seamless platform and a wide range of accommodation, flight, and activity options, helping travelers enjoy a smooth and memorable Tet holiday.”

With over 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all bookable in one easy itinerary, Agoda empowers Vietnamese travelers to plan their ideal Tet getaway, whether staying close to home or exploring destinations further afield.