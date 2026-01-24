High-Trend International Group Announces Nearly 98% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2025 and Stronger Balance Sheet

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) (“HTCO” or the “Company”), a global ocean technology company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

Total revenue soared 98% year-over-year to approximately US$214.4 million in fiscal year 2025

in fiscal year 2025 Ocean freight revenue jumped 103% year-over-year, with total voyage days more than doubling

Operating cash flow turned positive at approximately US$4.6 million

Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately US$10.1 million as of October 31, 2025

Revenue and volume growth

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, High-Trend’s total revenue increased to approximately US$214.4 million, compared to approximately US$108.2 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately US$106.2 million, or 98.2%. This growth was primarily driven by a significant expansion of the Company’s coal transportation business on routes including Australia–Asia, Indonesia–Southeast Asia and Vietnam, which substantially increased voyage days and dry bulk shipping volumes.

Ocean freight revenue increased to approximately US$214.0 million in fiscal 2025 from approximately US$105.4 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of approximately US$108.6 million, or 103.1%. Total voyage days rose from 3,496 days in fiscal 2024 to 7,470 days in fiscal 2025, reflecting the Company’s expanded fleet deployment and higher customer demand.

Stronger cash position

The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of approximately US$4.6 million in fiscal 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately US$3.3 million in fiscal 2024, reflecting a significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow. As a result, cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately US$10.1 million as of October 31, 2025, from approximately US$6.9 million as of October 31, 2024.

Net loss primarily driven by non-cash items

High-Trend reported a net loss of approximately US$20.1 million for fiscal 2025, an improvement from a net loss of approximately US$21.2 million for fiscal 2024. The 2025 net loss was driven largely by non-cash expenses, most notably share-based compensation of approximately US$21.9 million, compared to approximately US$1.2 million in fiscal 2024, as the Company issued shares and options to directors, management and consultants in lieu of cash compensation and to support future growth.

By contrast, non-cash losses related to the Company’s convertible notes that significantly impacted the prior year did not recur in fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash loss of approximately US$23.2 million from the change in fair value of convertible notes and an additional non-cash loss of approximately US$0.3 million on the settlement of convertible notes, which were major contributors to the prior-year net loss. Excluding these prior-year non-cash fair value and settlement losses, the Company’s underlying operating performance in 2025 reflects substantial revenue growth and improved cash flow generation despite reported net losses being dominated by non-cash charges.

Management commentary

“Our fiscal 2025 results clearly demonstrate that High-Trend has successfully scaled its core shipping business, nearly doubling revenue year-over-year while strengthening our cash position and book value per share,” said Christopher Nixon Cox, Chairman of High-Trend International Group. “Although we reported a net loss in 2025, this was primarily driven by non-cash share-based compensation, as we chose to incentivize management and partners with equity rather than cash. From a cash perspective, our operations delivered positive cash flow and a significantly stronger balance sheet.”

He continued, “Looking ahead, we intend to continue focusing on high-demand trade lanes and disciplined cost management, while optimizing our capital structure and equity-based incentives to align long-term shareholder value with operational performance.”

HIGH-TREND INTERNATIONAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS For the years ended October 31, 2025 2024 2023 Revenue Ocean freight revenue $ 213,993,072 $ 105,387,225 $ 94,523,562 Vessel service revenue and others 422,840 2,789,458 733,976 Total revenue 214,415,912 108,176,683 95,257,538 Cost of revenues 207,612,961 100,076,361 107,142,741 Gross profit (loss) 6,802,951 8,100,322 (11,885,203) Operating expenses: Share-based compensation 21,922,261 1,200,562 – General and administrative expenses 4,792,925 4,595,206 3,742,728 Total operating expenses 26,715,186 5,795,768 3,742,728 (Loss) income from operations (19,912,235) 2,304,554 (15,627,931) Other income (expense) Interest income 60,833 3,444 7,738 Interest expense (45,935) (90,203) (112,022) Change in fair value of convertible notes – (23,213,031) – Loss on settlement of convertible notes – (306,793) – Other income (expense), net (203,984) 91,318 (42,947) Total other expense, net (189,086) (23,515,265) (147,231) Loss before income taxes (20,101,321) (21,210,711) (15,775,162) Provision for income taxes 9,106 4,139 2,542 Net loss (20,110,427) (21,214,850) (15,777,704) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,352,335 2,382,846 (6,445,680) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (21,462,762) $ (23,597,696) $ (9,332,024) Loss per share attributable to the Company – Basic and diluted* $ (4.18) $ (10.02) $ (4.45) Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic and diluted* 5,470,715 2,354,185 2,096,971

* Retroactively restated for twenty-five-for-one share consolidation on July 16, 2025.

HIGH-TREND INTERNATIONAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

October 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,140,032 $ 6,862,970 Accounts receivable 8,651,612 7,582,530 Prepayments, prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,481,387 8,078,301 Deferred compensation expense 1,587,603 3,338,719 Due from related parties 1,428,808 3,472 Total Current Assets 30,289,442 25,865,992 Property and equipment, net 4,767 201 Prepayments, prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 830,389 869,779 Deferred compensation expense- non-current 1,130,476 2,447,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 104,129 23,407 Total Assets $ 32,359,203 $ 29,206,559 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturity of long-term bank loan $ – $ 580,076 Accounts payable 1,106,686 731,042 Advances from customers 7,427,910 5,784,425 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,018,723 6,924,302 Operating lease liability-current 77,596 23,407 Due to related parties 91,059 5,502,907 Taxes payable 9,213 7,756 Total Current Liabilities 19,731,187 19,553,915 Long-term bank loans – 916,923 Operating lease liability-noncurrent 26,533 – Deferred tax liability – 107 Total Liabilities 19,757,720 20,470,945 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13) Equity: Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0025 par value, 489,900,000 shares authorized, 6,632,441 and

4,715,419 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively * 16,583 11,790 Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.0025 par value, 10,100,000 shares authorized, 100,000 and nil

shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively * 250 – Additional paid-in capital 59,279,198 33,904,575 Accumulated deficit (51,419,154) (28,553,022) Total Shareholders’ Equity 7,876,877 5,363,343 Non-controlling interest 4,724,606 3,372,271 Total Equity 12,601,483 8,735,614 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 32,359,203 $ 29,206,559

* Retroactively restated for twenty-five-for-one share consolidation on July 16, 2025. Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to give effect to the reverse recapitalization

About High-Trend International Group

High-Trend International Group is a global ocean technology company with core businesses in international shipping and marine carbon neutrality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements, including but not limited to those detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.