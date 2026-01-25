Zhejiang Showcases Tourism Offerings at TITF 2026

BANGKOK, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism took part in the Thai International Travel Fair (TITF) 2026, held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from January 22 to 25, where it presented the province’s travel experiences and cultural assets to industry professionals and consumers. The destination’s presence at the event introduced the “Picturesque Zhejiang” brand to the Thai market and international visitors.

Located in the “Hello! China” national pavilion, the Zhejiang booth drew steady interest from attendees. It featured destination information and travel inspiration, presented through print and visitor materials, including maps, brochures, and guidebooks. Design-focused cultural souvenirs inspired by Jiangnan traditions and adapted for everyday use were popular among visitors. Many also explored the “Zhejiang Travel” digital platform, which offers visitor information and trip-planning support for international travelers, reflecting an emphasis on accessibility, navigation, and visitor services.

A dedicated destination briefing for Zhejiang was held on January 24. The presentation covered cultural heritage, major attractions, regional cuisine, and the features of the “Zhejiang Travel” platform. Two curated itineraries—“Zhejiang: Through Mountains & Waters” and “Jiangnan: A Time of Enchantment”—were unveiled as examples of themed travel experiences for international audiences. Interactive segments during the event encouraged audience participation and dialogue. Travel agencies including China Travel Service Zhejiang and Zhejiang International Cooperation Travel Service introduced selected tour programs and destination-related merchandise, receiving favorable responses from travel trade representatives, tour operators, travel advisors, and visitors in attendance.

During the fair, tourism representatives from Zhejiang and Thailand held discussions on itinerary development, market alignment, and cooperative opportunities, as well as encouraging two-way visitor flows. Both sides agreed to further collaboration in cultural and tourism sectors, with the goal of strengthening market linkages and supporting sustained tourism growth in Zhejiang and Thailand.