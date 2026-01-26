Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong spotlights golden opportunities

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2026 – The 19Asian Financial Forum (AFF), opened this morning (January 26) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with more than 3,600 influential leaders from over 60 countries and regions joining the two-day summit, the region’s first major international financial event of 2026.

Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), this year’s AFF, themed “Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape”, takes on added significance being the first such event of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

“Featuring more than 150 prominent speakers, from Hong Kong, throughout the Asian region and around the world, the Forum will inspire insight and innovation, create partnerships and explore fresh business opportunities,” John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said in his opening remarks at the Forum.

Mr Lee also spoke of the boundless opportunities for Hong Kong under the unique principle of “one country, two systems”, that assures Hong Kong of the unwavering support of China, while continuing to expand its global markets and reach.

“This unparalleled positioning solidifies our institutional strengths: the rule of law, a judiciary that exercises its power independently, an open and transparent market, the free flow of capital and a low and simple tax regime,” Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee later witnessed the signing of a co-operation agreement between the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Shanghai Gold Exchange, marking a new milestone in deepening co-operation between the gold markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The agreement was signed by the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui, and the Chairman of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, Yu Wenjian.

“The agreement just now signed is far more than a formal document,” said Mr Hui.

“It represents a resolute commitment to advancing the synergistic development of Hong Kong and Shanghai as premier international financial and gold markets. It reflects our joint determination to deepen the integration and complementary strengths of Hong Kong and Shanghai, so that together we can expand our share and influence in the global gold market, and better support Renminbi internationalisation.”

Mr Hui outlined the strategic significance of the agreement and the overall development blueprint for Hong Kong’s gold market.

“In recent years, amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and ongoing restructuring of the international monetary system, the strategic importance of gold has become even more pronounced,” Mr Hui said.

The agreement covers two major forward-looking areas of co-operation: establishing a high-level, collaborative governance structure for Hong Kong’s new gold central clearing system; and opening new avenues for physical infrastructure synergy and market interconnectivity.

“The signing of this agreement with the Shanghai Gold Exchange marks the dawn of a new chapter—one in which Hong Kong and Shanghai join forces to shape the future of global gold markets,” Mr Hui said.

A discussion session on gold trading themed “Global Spectrum – Gold Exchange” features expert panelists invited to examine recent market developments and share insights on Hong Kong’s role, potential and opportunity as a world-class gold trading centre. Speakers include overseas experts James Emmett, Chief Executive Officer, MKS PAMP SA and David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council.

Other highlights on day one of the AFF include a keynote luncheon speech by Dr José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, former Prime Minister of Portugal, and current Chairman of Goldman Sachs International Advisory Board, to share his insights on the current global landscape and macro‑level challenges.

Other notable speakers today include Zou Jiayi, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Scott Morris, Vice-President (East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific) of the Asian Development Bank; Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye; Klemen Boštjančič, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Slovenia; H.E. Waleed Saeed Abdul Salam Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of Securities and Commodities Authority of United Arab Emirates; Burkhard Balz, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank; Rhee Chang-yong, Governor of the Bank of Korea; and Gokul Laroia, Chief Executive Officer Asia of Morgan Stanley.

The AFF serves as the opening event of the International Financial Week in Hong Kong, featuring over 10 partner activities covering a range of global financial and business topics, including ASEAN opportunities, asset and wealth management, and artificial intelligence.



