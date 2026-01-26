AsiaPac and AsiaPay Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch a Unified “Marketing-plus-Payment” Growth Engine for Asia

Mr. Daniel Chan (left), CEO of AsiaPac, and Mr. Joseph Chan (right), CEO of AsiaPay, at the MOU signing ceremony.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2026 – AsiaPac, a leading marketing technology innovator, and AsiaPay, a pioneer in digital payment solutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize cross-border commerce for 15 Asian markets. By integrating AsiaPac’s AI SaaS ecosystem with AsiaPay’s advanced payment platform in Asia, the collaboration connects online and offline (POS) environments, delivering a turnkey solution that empowers businesses with high-performance marketing and frictionless payment processing and management.

Headquartered and deeply rooted in Hong Kong for many years, both companies have successfully expanded their presence across multiple Asian markets. This partnership builds on their shared vision to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation throughout the region.



Strategic Synergies: The AsiaPac & AsiaPay Growth Ecosystem



OptAdEasy | Unified Intelligence & Capital Efficiency: Streamlines cross-platform management across Meta and Google. By integrating real-time optimization and competitive benchmarking, it ensures marketing capital is deployed with precision, maximizing reach while eliminating budget waste.



KOOLER AI | Regional Influence & Trust: Leverages 200,000+ Asian influencers to ignite brand demand. By integrating with AsiaPay’s one-stop payment solution, brands can bridge localized storytelling with a frictionless checkout, drastically accelerating the ‘discovery-to-purchase’ cycle.



Kolsify | Localization & Synthetic Innovation: Utilizes Face Fusion technology to instantaneously adapt visual content to local cultural nuances. This allows global brands to maintain a “Local Face” at every touchpoint while significantly reducing production costs.



APHub | Omnichannel Programmatic Reach: A one-stop DSP connecting digital ad exchanges with premium placements. It drives seamless traffic from global billboards directly to secure, borderless checkout environments.



AsiaPay | Secure Omnichannel Conversion: The ecosystem’s financial core, unifying e-commerce and in-store POS solutions. By supporting diverse localized digital wallets, it ensures marketing-driven demand converts into a high-security, frictionless payment experience.

“This partnership with AsiaPac is a strategic leap from processing multi-channel payment transactions to powering intelligent marketing capabilities to boost merchant’s business growth,” said Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. “As we deepen our strategic collaboration, our vision is to create a powerful synergy by integrating our payment infrastructure with AsiaPac’s cutting-edge AI marketing technologies. We are empowering merchants to evolve beyond reactive discounting, moving instead toward predictive, streamlined, personalized engagement. This is the future of commerce.”



Mr. Daniel Chan, CEO of AsiaPac, stated, ” AsiaPac is excited to join forces with AsiaPay, combining our deep regional expertise with advanced payment intelligence to set the standard for omnichannel marketing. This partnership is specifically designed to address the diverse pain points brands face when entering new markets. By leveraging our AI SaaS platforms, we believe it will not only strengthen our client base but also help our clients achieve sustained sales growth.”

AsiaPac Net Media Limited

Founded in 1996, AsiaPac is a leading AI-driven omnichannel digital marketing technology company, headquartered in Hong Kong, with a strategic presence across 11 Asia-Pacific markets and 14 local offices spanning Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

With proprietary tech from its subsidiary, AdTech Innovation, and deep local expertise, it serves 5,000+ global brands across industries, offering data-driven solutions that unify online and offline campaigns for measurable growth and strategic market impact.

For more information, please visit www.asiapacdigital.com .

AsiaPay Limited

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier digital payment service and technology solution provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, eWallet, BNPL, and QR code payment, as well as cash collection.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay also offers its advanced, integrated, secure multi-channel digital payment solution and quality local service support in its 17 offices across the Asia Pacific region including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and India.