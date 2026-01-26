Everunion Addresses Soaring Warehouse Costs with 20 Years of Customized Industrial Racking Storage Solutions

As a China-based industrial racking and warehouse storage manufacturer with over 20 years in the game, Everunion is empowering companies worldwide to fight back.

NANTONG, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Faced with soaring warehouse costs and space constraints, businesses are fighting back with Everunion’s customized racking storage solutions. Its strong in-house manufacturing power and customization services enable industrial racking systems to greatly boost storage density and optimize long-term costs across manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics.



Customized industrial racking solutions by Everunion supporting high-density warehouse storage and efficient material flow in a real-world logistics environment.

Everunion’s operating principle is manufacturing control. From its start in 2005, the company chose to command its entire production chain. That commitment materializes in two advanced bases in Kunshan and Nantong—over 40,000 square meters of space and 40,000 tons of annual output. Within them, automated punching lines, robotic welders, and Swiss Gema coating systems allow oversight of every critical stage. This integrated, “manufacture-to-solution” control is what guarantees consistent quality, precise customization, and reliable delivery to clients in more than 90 countries. Compliance with ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and CE standards externally validates a global supply role built on factory-floor integrity.

For Everunion, the battle against warehouse inefficiency is won not by selling isolated products, but by deploying the right combination of systems tailored to specific operational pain points. The company’s extensive portfolio — including selective pallet racking for flexibility, high-density storage systems like double-deep and drive-in racks for space maximization, and automated AS/RS for high-throughput efficiency — serves as a toolkit for engineers to design optimal solutions. Whether supporting Maersk in large-scale logistics warehouse operations or developing high-density racking solutions for POP MART’s rapidly expanding distribution network, Everunion begins each project with a detailed analysis of spatial constraints, material flow, and inventory turnover.

“The industry often focuses on the product alone. We focus on the outcome,” said Christina Zhou, Senior Sales Manager of Everunion. “Only by starting from the customer’s operational reality and considering the perfect usage efficiency and optimal cost-performance ratio throughout the entire process, from design and manufacturing to final implementation, can we demonstrate our uniqueness and earn our clients’ long-term trust and partnership.”

This solutions-oriented ethos is encapsulated in Everunion’s core brand tenets: long-term collaboration, stable quality, and a relentless focus on solving the client’s problem. As warehouse pressures intensify, Everunion is positioning its over 20 years of focused manufacturing expertise not just as a history, but as a critical strategic asset for businesses looking to build a more resilient and efficient logistical foundation for the future.

About Everunion Intelligent Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd.

Established in 2005, Everunion is a leading industrial and warehouse racking solutions provider headquartered in Nantong, China. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and integration of comprehensive storage systems, including selective pallet racks, high-density storage systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and mezzanine racking. Operating its own advanced production facilities and holding multiple international certifications, Everunion serves a diverse global clientele across manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and cold chain industries, delivering customized solutions that enhance storage density and operational efficiency.

