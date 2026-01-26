Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen Welcomes Chinese New Year with Elevated Festive Dining and Seasonal Offers

The stage is set for a dazzling celebration of taste, tradition and togetherness

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen ushers in Chinese New Year with a thoughtfully curated calendar of festive gastronomy, heartfelt gifts and an attractive Stay Longer accommodation offer. Unfolding in the city’s central Futian district, the celebration merges time-honoured traditions and modern luxury to set a vibrant tone for the Year of the Horse – a fresh chapter of energy, renewal and joy. Legendary Four Seasons service uplifts each moment spent at the urban retreat, leaving memories that linger long after the festivities come to a close.



Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen – Reunion Menu

At Zhuo Yue Xuan, the invited Michelin-starred Chef Li elevates cherished Cantonese favourites with exceptional ingredients and skilful craftsmanship. Available only on February 16-17, the Reunion Set Menu is perfect for intimate celebrations as well as large gatherings with family and friends, priced from 1,288 per person to CNY 18,888 for 10 guests. While handmade Chinese New Year rice cakes (CNY 198* each) are offered separately as a classic festive delicacy, meticulously prepared to symbolise reunion and good fortune.

From now until February 28, guests can also bring home festive flavours with Zhuo Yue Xuan’s takeaway offerings. Artisanal Poon Choi Gift Box (CNY 988-2,588) evokes unity and prosperity through an abundance of premium ingredients, while gifting traditions are enhanced with two signature hampers (CNY 988-3,688) filled with chef-curated treats, elegantly packaged coconut milk, turnip and conpoy Rice Puddings Gift Box (CNY 218) offering a sweet note of prosperity and joyful beginnings.

Ringing in the Chinese New Year on February 16, FOO‘s renowned dinner buffet sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration of the season’s dynamic spirit. Showcasing freshly grilled delicacies, the sumptuous evening feast features Salmon Yu-Sheng, roasted suckling pig, unlimited beverages and more (CNY 888* per person).

Yi Lounge introduces the Festive Floral Afternoon Tea from Now to February 28, unveiling a full bloom of sweet and savoury delights at CNY 488* per set. Flower-forward creations take centre stage, including stunning standouts like the Red Rose Cake and the Jasmine Crepe Rolls with Beetroot & Salmon Gravlax – paired with a signature Maiden’s Heart mocktail.

To elevate Chinese New Year getaways, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen presents the exclusive Experience More offer. Available for suite stays, the offer includes a value-added hotel credit of CNY 888 per stay, inviting guests to savour signature dining experiences or unwind with rejuvenating spa moments, and enjoy a more relaxed and rewarding festive escape.

For more information or reservations, please contact res.shenzhen@fourseasons.com. All prices mentioned above (excluding takeaway items) are in CNY and subject to 10% service charge and 6% applicable government tax.

About Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

The Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is ideally located in the heart of the commercial district of Futian, across the Shenzhen Conference & Exhibition Center and a short walk from the Civic Center which houses the city’s Municipal Hall and Museum as well as near the famed Shenzhen Concert Hall and Library. The Hotel is surrounded by 3 modern shopping malls and is a few steps away from the subway metro station and 10-minute drive to two Hong Kong borders of Huanggang and Futian. Built along contemporary lines, the Hotel features 266 rooms inclusive of 32 suites, a Club Lounge, Business Centre, four food and beverage outlets, and a grand ballroom with five other function venues plus unique outdoor multilevel terraces.