Gu Sheng Tang Donates S$1.06 Million to NTU Singapore to Advance Traditional Chinese Medicine Research and Education in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) healthcare group Gu Sheng Tang TCM and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) officially launched the Gu Sheng Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Education and Research Programme today. As part of the programme, Gu Sheng Tang TCM has donated S$1.06 million to NTU, aimed at advancing TCM talent development and evidence-based research in Singapore, while supporting the country’s broader healthcare ecosystem.

The launch was formalised at a signing ceremony at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, with Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health, as Guest of Honour.

The collaboration between Gu Sheng Tang TCM and NTU marks a key milestone in Gu Sheng Tang’s efforts to build an international expansion framework that integrates academia, technology and capital, in partnership with NTU. Through a structured long-term investment, Gu Sheng Tang TCM seeks to strengthen the expertise of TCM professionals in Singapore and reinforce the scientific, evidence-based foundations of TCM, thereby enhancing its standing and credibility within the healthcare system of Singapore.

“This partnership represents our long-term investment in the future of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Singapore,” expressed Mr Tu Zhiliang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gu Sheng Tang TCM. “By working closely with NTU, we aim to establish a stronger foundation for TCM through rigorous research and high-quality talent development, enabling TCM to play a more meaningful role within modern healthcare systems.”

“NTU’s partnership with Gu Sheng Tang TCM significantly strengthens the ecosystem for Chinese Medicine education and research in Singapore,” said Associate Professor Linda Zhong, Director, NTU Chinese Medicine Clinic. “Through deeper collaboration, visiting experts and enhanced clinical exposure, we can further raise the quality of training for our students and advance more rigorous, evidence-based TCM practice that will benefit patients and the wider community.”

Strengthening the Academic and Clinical Foundations of TCM

The partnership signifies a deep integration between a leading academic institution and a high-quality healthcare service provider. As Singapore faces a rapidly ageing population and rising healthcare needs, there is a growing interest in preventive and complementary medicine. As a result, the role of TCM has become increasingly significant.

NTU brings its strengths in education, clinical training and research to support the development of evidence-based Traditional Chinese Medicine practice in Singapore.

Gu Sheng Tang TCM’s strategic partnership with NTU is firmly centred on two core pillars, supported by NTU’s academic and research expertise, that will shape the future development of TCM: talent development and scientific research.

On the talent development front, the collaboration focuses on developing an internationally oriented TCM practitioner workforce. As part of the programme, Gu Sheng Tang TCM will regularly invite leading TCM experts from China to Singapore to conduct lectures and provide clinical mentorship as visiting professors. This will enable the direct transfer of advanced diagnostic techniques and extensive clinical experience to local practitioners, raising the overall standards of TCM care. In addition, there will be initiatives such as doctorate scholarships and support for overseas academic exchange programmes to help establish a joint international talent development framework for TCM.

On the research front, the partnership aims to strengthen the foundations of evidence-based TCM. By fostering closer integration between NTU’s strong research capabilities and Gu Sheng Tang TCM’s expanding clinical network, the collaboration will support rigorous research of international standards. This creates opportunities for applied research in real-world clinical settings, data-driven studies and practitioner development, further enhancing the scientific credibility of TCM.

Gu Sheng Tang established its operations in Singapore in 2024 and has embarked on rapid expansion since. As of December 2025, the group operates 16 clinics nationwide, with plans to expand to 50 clinics by the end of 2026.

This significant investment in education and research underscores Gu Sheng Tang’s strategic positioning of Singapore as a core market for long-term regional development, an innovation hub, and a benchmark for international expansion. It also reflects the broader trend within the TCM sector towards greater standardisation and alignment with internationally recognised research norms.

Supporting Singapore’s Healthcare Ecosystem

The Gu Sheng Tang–NTU programme aligns with Singapore’s broader healthcare priorities, particularly in areas such as healthy ageing, chronic disease management and preventive care. Traditional Chinese Medicine continues to play a complementary role in supporting patient wellbeing, and stronger research frameworks are increasingly important in building public trust and clinical credibility.

Through this collaboration, NTU researchers gain access to clinical insights and real-world practice environments, while Gu Sheng Tang practitioners benefit from exposure to academic research methodologies and structured learning pathways.

In 2025, three TCM formulations developed by Gu Sheng Tang TCM received approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore. Building on research inputs from this collaboration, the programme is expected to support the future registration of additional clinically validated, quality-controlled TCM products in Singapore, benefiting the wider population.

As an active proponent of the internationalisation of TCM, Gu Sheng Tang’s partnership with NTU not only enhances the sector’s standing in Singapore, but also contributes to public health outcomes and serves as a bridge for deeper China–Singapore collaboration in TCM. The partnership aims to support TCM’s role as a globally recognised complementary medical discipline and contribute meaningfully to the continued development of Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem.

About Gu Sheng Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine

Founded in 2010 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021 (Stock Code: 02273.HK), Gu Sheng Tang TCM is dedicated to providing high-quality traditional Chinese medicine services. The group operates over 100 medical institutions across China and Singapore, supported by more than 40,000 TCM physicians and having served more than 20 million patients. It is guided by its mission to empower traditional Chinese medicine with technology. Through digital healthcare platforms, A.I.-assisted diagnostic systems and an integrated online-to offline service model, the group continues to enhance healthcare accessibility and service quality, delivering scientific, credible and sustainable TCM healthcare solutions globally.

About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Business, Computing & Data Science, Engineering, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, Medicine, Science, and Graduate colleges.

NTU is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centres such as the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).

Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources.

Ranked amongst the world’s top universities, the University’s main campus is also frequently listed among the world’s most beautiful. Known for its sustainability, NTU has achieved 100% Green Mark Platinum certification for all its eligible building projects. Apart from its main campus, NTU also has a medical campus in Novena, Singapore’s healthcare district.

For more information, visit www.ntu.edu.sg