HSK Officially Lists on Kraken with USD and EUR Trading Pairs

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HSK, the HashKey Platform Token, is officially listed on Kraken at 1pm UTC on January 26. Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing crypto asset platforms and the listing features the launch of HSK/USD and HSK/EUR spot trading pairs. Following HSK’s listings on multiple major exchanges, this milestone further integrates HSK into the global mainstream fiat liquidity system denominated in USD and EUR. It provides global users—particularly traders in compliant European and American markets—with a more direct and transparent trading channel while continuously optimizing HSK’s global liquidity structure.

Previously, HashKey Group and Kraken had a strategic partnership to collaborate on ecosystem expansion, product synergy, and market development. Both companies aim to bridge traditional finance with digital assets and accelerate the institutional adoption of tokenized assets across the APAC region. The listing of HSK on Kraken marks another milestone to this ongoing collaboration.

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group widely used within the HashKey ecosystem for transaction fee discounts, exclusive token purchase rights, and node validation.

Additionally, HSK serves as the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, which empowers the long-term growth of the ecosystem. Currently, HSK is available for trading on HashKey Global, HTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC and BingX.

As one of the longest standing and most secure crypto platforms globally, Kraken is long regarded as a vital gateway for institutional investors and professional traders in Europe and the Americas to enter the crypto market. The listing of HSK on Kraken reflects a validation of HSK’s technical stability, transparency, and market foundation. It helps HSK to build a global network covering compliant users across Asia, Europe, and North America by inviting more international users to join the global HSK community.

About Hashkey Chain

HashKey Chain is a compliance-friendly, institutional-grade blockchain designed to rebuild global financial markets on-chain. Anchored in compliance, security, and innovation, it provides the foundational environment for the next era of on-chain finance — where stablecoins, RWA, and Institutional DeFi operate seamlessly together.