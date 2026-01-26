JarnisTech Qualifies Advanced Hybrid Lamination Process to Reduce 5G Hardware BOM Costs

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JarnisTech, a specialized PCB manufacturing and assembly provider, today announced the comprehensive qualification of its Hybrid Lamination Solution. This upgraded capability enables the reliable integration of high-frequency materials (such as Rogers or Taconic) with standard FR-4 within a single multilayer board, directly addressing the cost pressures of mass-market 5G infrastructure.



JarnisTech Hybrid Stack-up: High-Frequency outer layers (grey) on an FR-4 core (green).

By optimizing the ratio of expensive high-speed laminates to standard epoxy glass, the solution allows telecom manufacturers to reduce bare board Bill of Materials (BOM) costs by approximately 30-40% for antenna modules and base stations, without sacrificing RF performance.

Overcoming CTE Mismatch in Heterogeneous Stacks

Hybrid construction has historically faced yield challenges due to the Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) mismatch between advanced low-loss materials (often PTFE-based) and standard FR-4.

JarnisTech’s approach mitigates these risks through a proprietary “Dynamic Pressure Profiling” technique. By strictly controlling thermal ramp-up rates and pressure dwell times, the process synchronizes the curing behavior of disparate materials, preventing common defects such as delamination and registration shift.

“The primary obstacle in hybrid manufacturing is managing the rheology difference between high-frequency resins and standard epoxies,” said Jason Chen, Technical Director at JarnisTech. “Through predictive scaling factors and optimized lamination cycles, we can now bond these dissimilar materials while maintaining the strict flatness requirements needed for high-density BGA assembly.”

Key Technical Validations:

Enhanced Adhesion: Implementation of plasma surface treatment to activate the inert surface of PTFE materials prior to bonding, ensuring structural integrity under thermal stress.

Advanced Layer Alignment: Utilization of non-linear scaling compensation (X-ray optimization) to achieve high-precision layer-to-layer registration, critical for the high-density interconnects in 5G AAUs.

Signal Integrity: Verified impedance control tolerance of ±8% on hybrid interfaces, ensuring minimal insertion loss at material transitions.

Optimizing Design for Cost and Performance

This capability provides a tangible competitive advantage for telecom OEMs. It allows designers to isolate expensive materials solely for critical RF signal layers while utilizing cost-effective FR-4 for power, ground, and digital control layers.

JarnisTech is now accepting technical inquiries for hybrid design reviews. The company offers complimentary DFM (Design for Manufacturing) analysis to assist clients in converting fully high-frequency designs into cost-optimized hybrid structures.

About JarnisTech

JarnisTech, founded in 2002, has grown to become one of China’s largest and most experienced PCB manufacturers. With over two decades of experience in the development, manufacturing, assembly, and testing of custom printed circuit boards, we can now offer a full range of services, including rapid PCB prototyping, circuit board manufacturing, PCB assembly, and component sourcing, all at a guaranteed quality and cost-effective price.

Contact for the press

Cyndi Xiong

Marketing manager

JarnisTech

Phone: +86 135 3094 7255

Email: sales@jarnistech.com

Learn more at www.jarnistech.com