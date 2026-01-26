Milken Institute Announces Dr. Kevin Lu As New Asia Chair

Dr. Lu to lead and expand the Institute’s engagement efforts in Asia

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global think tank the Milken Institute today announced the appointment of Dr. Kevin Lu as Chair of Asia. Dr. Lu brings decades of experience in the investment and public policy world, including his current role as Partner, Chairman of Asia, and member of the Global Executive Board at Partners Group, as well as his past role in leading the World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency as Director and Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Lu also serves as a Lecturer of Management at Yale School of Management and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at Columbia Business School, teaching graduate courses on private equity and society.



Dr. Kevin Lu at the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium 2025.

Robin Hu will be become Chairman Emeritus after serving his two-year tenure as Chair of Asia. Hu will continue as a member of the Board of Directors at the Milken Institute Asia Center and will serve in a senior advisory capacity.

Dr. Lu has been involved with Milken Institute’s Asia headquarters since its inception, supporting the Institute’s programmatic efforts in Asia and around the world. Now taking over as Chair of Asia, Dr. Lu will continue to provide strategic counsel to the Institute’s leadership and collaborate with its Asia headquarters to drive the next era of impact, growth and expansion in the region.

“Over the years, the Milken Institute has benefited tremendously from Kevin’s expertise and guidance in his capacity as Senior Fellow, and we are lucky to have him as our Chair of Asia. I’m extremely grateful to Robin for his two-year service and leadership as Chairman, which have been so valuable to the Institute and to me as the Executive Vice President of International,” said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Vice President of International at the Milken Institute. “I am excited to continue our partnership with Kevin in his new capacity. With his unparalleled depth and diversity of experience, as well as his extensive connections, I am confident that he will lead our Asia practice to new heights as we continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Partners Group has been a long-time collaborator of the Milken Institute. In 2021, the two organizations jointly launched a high-impact and immersive internship program that offers wide exposure and hands-on experience in finance and investment management to undergraduate and graduate students in Singapore. The internship program is slated to welcome its sixth cohort of interns in the summer of 2026.

“In the past decades that I have been with the Milken Institute, it has undertaken substantial growth, bringing its flagship convenings to key markets around the world, from Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong (SAR), to London, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, Sao Paolo, and more,” said Dr. Kevin Lu, Asia Chair, Milken Institute. “I am honored and humbled to be appointed as the Milken Institute’s Chair of Asia, and I look forward to working with the Milken Institute leadership team in the United States and Asia team in Singapore to forge a path of success in the new global landscape.”

