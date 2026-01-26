NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE Data Projects Coldest Stretch for U.S. in Decades

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Projects Coldest Stretch for the U.S. in Decades

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 26th

Stocks are flat to start the week as Wall Street awaits a heavy slate of earnings and the Fed’s first decision of the year, with markets pricing a 97% chance rates stay unchanged.

NYSE Live airs at 9 a.m. ET featuring ICE meteorologist David Margolin on the historic winter weather sweeping the U.S., including the Tri‑State area snowstorm. His data shows the coldest stretch since 1990 and its market implications.

Today’s show spotlights three rising startups: Mews founder Richard Valtr on deploying $300M in new funding, Preply CEO Kirill Bigai on reaching unicorn status, and Verkada CFO Kameron Rezai on using AI to transform the industry.

CNBC celebrates the 20th anniversary of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”

Hecla Mining celebrates its 135th anniversary

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2869408/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_26.mp4