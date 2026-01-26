LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home and business, has announced today the launch of the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, a dual-lens 4K PTZ floodlight camera with local AI video search. As the newest member of Reolink’s floodlight cam series, the hardwired TrackFlex is now available for purchase in the U.S. with a retail price starting from 259.99 USD on Reolink.com and Amazon – all without subscription fees.



Reolink Launches TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi with 360-Degree Coverage

Award Winning Innovation

Reolink TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi made a strong debut at IFA Berlin 2025, winning the IFA Innovation Awards Honoree, and a total of 19 “Best of IFA 2025” awards from top mass media and tech outlets, including TechRadar’s Best of IFA 2025 Award, and the BGR IFA Innovation Award 2025. The camera was highly praised for its innovative approach to solving long-standing pain points in conventional security cameras—such as limited horizontal visibility and loss of fine details. Combined with 4K clarity, 360-degree horizontal coverage and auto-zoom tracking, TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi delivers a convenient and thoughtful monitoring experience, ensuring full property coverage with zero blind spots. For more details, please refer to a comprehensive TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi review , as well as a TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi vs. Elite Floodlight WiFi comparison, highlighting the key differences between the two models.

Two Lens, Two Views, One Screen

TrackFlex features an advanced 2-in-1 dual-lens design, offering 360-degree coverage to capture wide areas such as yards and driveways with precision. The dual-lens system autonomously switches between focal lengths to track moving subjects seamlessly. This ensures users can capture crystal-clear detail both near and far, eliminating the blurry focus lag typical of conventional single-lens cameras. Both the expansive wide-angle view powered by the 4K lens and the close-up detail view enabled by the 6x hybrid lens are displayed simultaneously on one screen in the Reolink App, giving users a truly comprehensive monitoring perspective.

3000 Lumens of Nighttime Security

TrackFlex boasts up to 3000 industry-leading Lumens Dimmable LEDs, delivering crisp, vibrant, full-color footage without the common issues of detail and color loss in low-light conditions. Its powerful brightness is combined with a 110-decibel automatic siren to deter potential intruders. Additionally, the camera supports adjustable color temperature settings(6500K cool light or 3000K warm light), giving users the flexibility to customize the lighting based on the preferences. Users have the option to manually adjust the lighting or let the automatic setting select the best option according to ambient light, offering convenient adaptability.

Find Fast, Stay Private

TrackFlex is powered by the cutting-edge ReoNeura™ AI system, featuring the Local AI Video Search. This on-device AI feature enables users to quickly retrieve relevant videos through text descriptions like “man in a blue shirt,” removing the need for time-consuming manual searches. The system can automatically identify people, vehicles, animals, and even packages, directly exporting the desired videos. All processing is done locally on the device, ensuring privacy and avoiding any extra costs.

Out-of-View Detection

Another standout feature that sets TrackFlex apart is its 270-degree Out-of-View Detection. Thanks to the built-in array of three passive infrared (PIR) sensors, the camera can continuously detect motion at distances ranging from 2 to 10 meters within the ultra-wide 270-degree zone, ensuring hidden activities are promptly captured for enhanced security. When mounted at the ideal height of 2 to 3 meters, it provides broad coverage, offering reliable and precise security across large areas.

